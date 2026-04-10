



The upcoming Artemis-II mission by NASA represents a significant milestone that could provide a substantial boost to the Indian space sector.





By the success of this mission, India stands to gain the momentum and technical insights necessary to develop advanced systems tailored for future lunar programmes.





Although India is not a direct participant in this specific flight to the Moon, its strategic position as a signatory to the Artemis Accords ensures it remains a vital player in the evolving landscape of deep-space exploration.





Central to this potential growth is the framework provided by the Artemis Accords, which outlines a shared set of principles for exploring the Moon. These principles emphasise international cooperation, the interoperability of technology, and the transparent sharing of scientific data.





According to veteran defence and space expert Kaushik Ray, India’s status as a signatory means that the achievements of Artemis-II directly strengthen a global framework in which India is now a formal stakeholder.





Leveraging this position allows India to access the broader Artemis infrastructure, facilitating the creation of domestic systems that are fully compatible with international lunar hardware.





This collaborative approach ensures that India does not have to undertake the monumental task of lunar development in isolation; instead, it can rely on the technical support and shared standards of NASA and other member nations.





Such synergy is expected to accelerate the pace of Indian innovation while reducing the individual burden of research and development.





Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) continues to demonstrate its own formidable capabilities on the world stage. Following the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 in 2023, which marked the first-ever soft landing near the lunar south pole, ISRO has shifted its focus toward human spaceflight.





The organisation is currently preparing for the Gaganyaan mission, an ambitious project designed to launch Indian astronauts into a 400-kilometre low-earth orbit for a three-day duration.





This crewed mission, which is presently scheduled for 2027, highlights India's growing self-reliance and technical prowess. As India advances its own sovereign goals through Gaganyaan, the parallel successes of international missions like Artemis-II provide a complementary foundation.





Together, these efforts ensure that the Indian space sector is well-positioned to contribute to, and benefit from, the next great era of human activity on the Moon and beyond.





WION







