

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand, a frontline guided-missile frigate, is currently concluding a significant port call at Mombasa, Kenya. This visit, spanning from 7 to 10 April 2026, forms a vital part of the vessel's operational deployment within the Western Indian Ocean Region.

This deployment serves as a physical manifestation of India's "MAHASAGAR" vision, which promotes mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across the maritime domain.

The diplomatic and military weight of the visit was underscored by the presence of Vice Admiral K. Swaminathan, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. During this period, India and Kenya formalised several key support initiatives.

A notable highlight was the signing of an Implementing Arrangement under a Quick Impact Project (QIP) to provide a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine to the Kenya Defence Forces, significantly boosting their medical diagnostic capabilities.





In a direct move to bolster Kenya's security infrastructure, the visit also facilitated the handover of 100 INSAS rifles along with 50,000 rounds of ammunition. These contributions reflect the tangible nature of the burgeoning defence cooperation between the two Commonwealth nations.





Throughout the stay, the crew of INS Trikand participated in professional exchanges with the Kenya Navy, focusing on the sharing of best practices and the enhancement of operational interoperability.





Strategic dialogues were a cornerstone of the visit. Vice Admiral Swaminathan and the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, held high-level talks with General Charles Kahariri, Kenya’s Chief of the Defence Forces.





These discussions, held in Nairobi, were aimed at deepening bilateral ties through capacity building, training exchanges, and the strengthening of institutional linkages. Further meetings were held with Dr. Patrick Mariru, the Principal Secretary for Defence, to review the expanding partnership and the success of regular high-level diplomatic exchanges.





In Mombasa, Vice Admiral Swaminathan engaged with Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy. Their talks focused specifically on maritime cooperation and identifying new avenues for collaboration in the Western Indian Ocean. This series of meetings highlights the shared objective of maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment.





The social and cultural dimension of the visit was celebrated during a Deck Reception hosted onboard INS Trikand. The event, attended by Major General Otieno, regional Deputy Governors, members of the diplomatic corps, and the Indian diaspora, served to honour the long-standing maritime and cultural ties between the two nations. The reception reaffirmed a collective commitment to regional peace and stability.





The visit is set to conclude with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) between INS Trikand and a Kenya Navy ship. This joint exercise is designed to demonstrate the growing operational trust and cooperation between the two navies.





The presence of INS Trikand in Kenyan waters highlights a deepening bilateral relationship and a shared vision for a prosperous and secure Indian Ocean.





ANI







