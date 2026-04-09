



The long-standing doctrine of aerial supremacy, anchored firmly in the concept of radar-centric stealth, is currently facing its most significant existential crisis.





For decades, the primary objective of advanced aerospace engineering was to reduce the radar cross-section of an aircraft, effectively allowing platforms like the F-35 Lightning II to vanish from conventional detection screens.





However, recent engagements in the volatile theatre involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have demonstrated that being invisible to radar no longer equates to being invisible to the enemy.





Emerging reports from the recent conflict over Iranian airspace suggest that the aura of invincibility surrounding fifth-generation American stealth jets has been punctured by the laws of physics.





Specifically, the F-35 has reportedly been successfully tracked and engaged not by traditional radar, but by old and crude passive infrared search and track (IRST) systems. While the aircraft’s specialized coatings and angular geometry effectively deflect electromagnetic waves, they cannot mask the immense heat generated by the propulsion systems or the kinetic friction of the airframe.





This shift marks a move from active detection to passive observation, which presents a lethal problem for American stealth doctrine. Unlike radar, which acts like a flashlight in a dark room—revealing the seeker as well as the target—IRST systems act like night-vision goggles.





They "see" the thermal signature of a jet against the cold background of the sky without emitting any signal that would alert a pilot’s onboard warning systems. Consequently, stealth jets may be "painted" and targeted without the pilot ever realizing they have been compromised until a missile is already in flight.





The tactical reality on the ground in Iran showcased a sophisticated, multi-spectrum air defence network that integrated these optical and thermal sensors into a dense, layered grid. By utilizing distributed sensors, the defending forces were able to cue missile engagements based on brief thermal exposures.





This suggests that even if an aircraft’s radar signature is as small as a bird's, its heat plume remains as conspicuous as a flare in the infrared spectrum, rendering traditional stealth an incomplete shield in high-threat environments.





Furthermore, the conflict highlighted a burgeoning economic imbalance that threatens the sustainability of high-end Western air power. The deployment of low-cost, mass-produced drones and loitering munitions created a "cost dilemma" for American and allied forces.





Defenders were frequently forced to expend multi-million-pound interceptor missiles to neutralize swarms of drones that cost a mere fraction of that amount. This saturation tactic not only threatens to deplete expensive munitions stockpiles but also reveals a strategic vulnerability in relying solely on a few high-cost platforms.





The vulnerability of stealth jets to passive detection is now forcing a radical pivot in the development of sixth-generation fighters. These future platforms, such as those being designed under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, are moving beyond simple radar evasion toward "multi-spectrum stealth."





This requires unprecedented levels of thermal management, where engine heat is suppressed or redistributed across the airframe, and advanced materials are used to mask the aircraft’s acoustic and electronic footprints.





A primary lesson derived from the recent warfare is that survivability now depends on "system of systems" integration rather than individual platform performance. The reliance on a single, "invisible" aircraft is being replaced by a strategy of manned-unmanned teaming, where loyal wingman drones act as decoys, scouts, and electronic warfare nodes to protect the manned fighter.





This approach seeks to overwhelm the enemy’s passive sensors and distribute the risk across a more affordable and replaceable fleet of autonomous systems.





The friction seen in the Israel-American-Iran conflict serves as a doctrinal signal that the era of radar dominance is ending. The battlefield has become a space where "persistence" and "scale" are just as important as "invisibility."





As detection technology moves into the infrared and optronic realms, the side that wins the next Great Power conflict will likely be the one that can fight longer, adapt faster to the cost-imbalance of drone swarms, and survive the reality of being seen.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







