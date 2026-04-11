



The British government has placed a significant pause on the deal to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, following a sharp intervention from the United States.





President Donald Trump has vocally condemned the agreement, describing the move as an act of ‘great stupidity’ and a ‘show of weakness’ that could embolden adversaries such as China and Russia.





The White House has made it clear that the land should remain under British control, warning that its loss would be a ‘blight’ on the United Kingdom as a key ally.





This diplomatic friction centres on the strategic military base at Diego Garcia, which is located within the Chagos Archipelago. Although the original plan proposed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer involved a 99-year lease to secure the base’s future, the Trump administration has expressed deep concerns over the long-term security implications.





Critics within the US suggest that the Prime Minister’s approach was naive, potentially allowing Chinese influence to grow in a region where Mauritius maintains close ties with Beijing.





The decision to shelf the deal marks a dramatic shift from the previous stance of the US State Department, which had initially backed the agreement.





However, following a review of the facts and the change in American leadership, Washington withdrew its support, prompting London to halt proceedings.





This pause has been described as a necessary step to protect the special relationship between the two nations and to ensure that American military projection in the Indian Ocean is not compromised.





Internal pressure within the UK has also mounted, with Conservative figures and transatlantic security experts urging the government to ‘sink the deal’ entirely.





They argue that surrendering the territory would not only damage British interests but could also set a dangerous precedent for other overseas territories, such as the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.





There are also concerns that the transfer would bind the US to African nuclear inspections under the Pelindaba Treaty, which could force the disarming of nuclear capabilities at Diego Garcia.





Meanwhile, the legal landscape surrounding the islands remains complex, with recent court rulings in London suggesting that displaced Chagossians may have a right to return to the islands. This adds a further layer of difficulty for the government, which had hoped the deal with Mauritius would resolve decades of international lawfare.





For now, the agreement remains in a state of limbo as talks continue between London and Washington to find a path forward that satisfies the security demands of the new American administration.





Agencies







