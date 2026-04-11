



During a high-level diplomatic visit to Washington DC, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg held a significant meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to reinforce bilateral ties. The discussions primarily focused on expanding trade and energy cooperation, with a particular emphasis on establishing pro-innovation policies within the realm of artificial intelligence.





In a statement shared on X, Helberg described India as a vital member of Pax Silica. He expressed a strong desire for both nations to collaborate on policy frameworks that encourage innovation while simultaneously tackling regulatory hurdles. A key priority highlighted was the rapid development of secure and trusted AI infrastructure within both the United States and India.





India’s involvement in Pax Silica was formally established on 20 February during the AI Impact Summit. This partnership serves as a major milestone in the strategic technology and supply chain relationship between the two countries. The initial signing ceremony involved senior government officials who committed to securing the comprehensive technology stack essential for a global economy driven by AI.





Pax Silica is designed as a strategic coalition of trusted partner nations dedicated to securing the "silicon stack." This encompasses everything from the extraction of critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to the creation of advanced AI systems and the infrastructure required for their deployment. The primary goal is to decentralise global supply chains to prevent economic coercion and ensure that emerging technologies are governed by democratic values.





Foreign Secretary Misri’s three-day visit to the American capital also included a productive meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This discussion served as a precursor to Rubio’s planned visit to India the following month, signalling a period of intense diplomatic engagement between the two powers.





Additionally, Misri held various high-level consultations with senior US officials regarding the volatile geopolitical climates in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. These sessions allowed for a thorough review of the strategic defence and trade relations that underpin the India-US partnership.





The Foreign Secretary also visited the Pentagon for talks with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. This meeting followed their recent interaction in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting, which occurred after Colby’s visit to India last month to advance the bilateral defence partnership.





ANI







