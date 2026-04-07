



President Donald Trump has delivered a chilling warning to Tehran, stating that an entire civilisation could face total destruction tonight if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by his 8:00 p.m. deadline. Speaking from the White House, the President suggested that failure to comply would result in a permanent loss for the nation, though he expressed a slim hope that "revolutionarily wonderful" developments might still occur.









The President’s latest ultimatum was issued via Truth Social, where he described the looming deadline as one of the most significant moments in global history. Despite the gravity of his threats, Trump noted that he does not desire such an outcome but believes it is the likely trajectory if Iran continues to defy his demands regarding the strategic shipping lane.





Throughout the week, the rhetoric has escalated sharply, with the President using expletive-laden social media posts to command Iranian leaders to "Open the F---in’ Strait." He has specifically designated Tuesday as "Power Plant Day" and "Bridge Day," signalling a shift in military strategy toward targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure if the deadline passes without a resolution.

This aggressive stance was further reinforced during a Monday press conference, where Trump claimed that the Iranian state could be "taken out in one night." When questioned by reporters about the legality of strikes on civilian targets, the President dismissed concerns regarding potential war crimes, stating he was "not at all" worried about such charges.





The Iranian Embassy in Turkey posted on X: A "psychopath's threat" won't destroy what time itself could not. "Alexander burned it. The Mongols ravaged it. History tested it. Iran endures."





Alexander burned it. The Mongols ravaged it. History tested it.#Iran is still here. A psychopath’s threats won’t end what time couldn’t. pic.twitter.com/Okp1dJSByo — Iran Embassy in Türkiye (@Iran_in_Turkiye) April 7, 2026





Vice President J.D. Vance, speaking from Hungary, attempted to strike a more diplomatic tone, expressing hope for a successful resolution through ongoing negotiations. However, the Vice President remained firm that while the U.S. desires a swift end to the conflict, the ultimate conclusion rests entirely on the decisions made by the Iranian government.





On the ground, military action is already intensifying. Reports indicate that the U.S. military has carried out strikes on military installations on Kharg Island. This location is of vital importance to Tehran, as it serves as the hub for approximately 90% of Iran's oil exports, hitting the nation's primary economic lifeline just hours before the deadline.





The current crisis was sparked by the shooting down of a U.S. Air Force F-15E fighter jet over Iran last Friday. While one pilot was recovered shortly after the crash, the second crew member was rescued in a high-stakes mission over the weekend.





Trump has hailed the rescue as a historic victory, despite critics pointing out that the initial attack on the jet contradicts his assertions that Iran’s military capabilities have been neutralised.





Diplomatic efforts appear to be at a standstill after the United States rejected a 10-point peace plan proposed by Tehran on Monday. While the President acknowledged the proposal as a move in the right direction, he insisted that any final agreement must guarantee the "free traffic of oil" and address U.S. sovereignty concerns over the Strait of Hormuz.





Agencies







