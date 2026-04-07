



Tantrayut, a technology-driven firm based in Navi Mumbai, is making significant strides in the field of indigenous telecommunications with the development of its Samarsat mobile satellite communication systems.





Operating from its corporate offices and manufacturing units in Turbhe, the company focuses on creating high-performance, homegrown solutions that are designed to meet the rigorous demands of strategic and commercial sectors.





The Samarsat product line is engineered to provide robust and reliable connectivity even in the most remote or mission-critical environments. These systems are specifically designed to overcome traditional signal barriers, featuring advanced stabilisation technology that ensures continuous coverage.





A key technical highlight of the Samarsat range is its keyhole-free performance, which eliminates the loss of signal often experienced in the zenith region during satellite tracking.





The technical specifications of these systems are comprehensive, catering to a variety of operational scales. For instance, the mobile and maritime variants, such as the Ku-85 and Ku-120, utilise 4-axis stabilization to maintain a lock on satellites despite the movement of a ship or vehicle. These units offer continuous 360-degree azimuth rotation and a wide elevation range, ensuring they can operate effectively in diverse geographical locations.





Integration is a core component of the Samarsat design philosophy. Each system is a fully integrated package comprising an antenna controller, a Receiver Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI), a Low-Noise Block downconverter (LNBC), and a Block Upconverter (BUC).





This all-in-one approach allows for seamless compatibility with portable baseband equipment, making the systems highly versatile for field deployment in defence and public infrastructure.





Tantrayut’s commitment to self-reliance is a driving force behind the Samarsat initiative. By focusing on deep physics and scientific rigor, the firm aims to achieve over 70% indigenous component usage in its products.





This strategy not only supports the 'Make in India' mission but also positions the Navi Mumbai establishment as a competitive player in the global Pan-Asian telecommunications market.





Beyond maritime applications, the Samarsat technology is being adapted for vehicle-mounted 'Satellite on the Move' (SOTM) applications. This ensures that land-based missions can maintain high-speed data links while in transit.





The engineering excellence displayed in these systems reflects the company's broader goal of creating an independent communication ecosystem that reduces reliance on foreign technology for critical national security and infrastructure needs.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







