

India is significantly expanding its strategic resilience by constructing a network of ultra-deep underground caverns designed to house critical ammunition and long-range vectors.

These classified facilities are being engineered to survive the most extreme kinetic threats in modern warfare, including direct impacts from 12,000kg conventional munitions.

This shift toward subterranean basing marks a transition from traditional over ground depots, which are increasingly vulnerable to high-precision satellite tracking and long-range strike capabilities.





The primary objective of these caverns is to provide an impregnable shield for the nation’s "second-strike" assets and high-value stores. By boring into solid rock at depths often exceeding 80 metres, these fortresses are designed to withstand the devastating penetration of specialised bunker busters, such as the American GBU-57B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP).





The inherent structural integrity of unlined rock formations, combined with the sheer mass of the overburden, ensures that even the most advanced precision-guided munitions cannot reach the sensitive contents within.





Beyond protection from aerial bombardment, these caverns offer a comprehensive defence against ballistic and cruise missile attacks. The geological shielding provides natural protection against the thermal and blast effects of conventional warheads, as well as potential nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) threats.





Because the facilities are nearly invisible from the surface, they complicate an adversary's targeting cycle, as the actual storage chambers are often located far from the visible tunnel entrances and exhaust vents.





Engineering these "invisible fortresses" involves massive logistical undertakings, including the removal of millions of tonnes of rock debris. Many of these sites utilize hydrogeological containment principles to maintain stable internal environments, which is essential for the long-term storage of sensitive missile propellants and electronic components.





The constant temperatures found deep underground naturally extend the shelf life of ammunition, reducing the maintenance burden compared to surface-level sheds exposed to the elements.





Strategic locations in the eastern theatre and near western borders have been identified to enhance rapid response capabilities. For example, recent developments in Assam include the diversion of forest land for tunnel-based storage to support air force operations in sensitive zones.





These facilities are often linked to the national rail and road networks, allowing for the discrete movement of Agni-series missiles and other long-range vectors through camouflaged portals that can be cleared and operational even after significant surface strikes.





The expansion of this subterranean network also addresses the logistical challenge of land acquisition in India. By building vertically into mountains and deep into the crust, the government can preserve the economic value of the surface for agriculture or industry.





This strategy allows for the creation of massive "missile cities" that house assembly lines, maintenance bays, and combat-ready silos, ensuring that India’s strategic deterrent remains viable even under the most intense opening salvos of a modern conflict.





Underground Energy Shield





India is also pursuing a strategic exercise to fortify its energy security by developing subterranean reserves of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas. Through the construction of vast underground caverns carved into rock formations, the nation is creating secure vaults that serve as long-term buffers against global supply disruptions.

The establishment of the country’s largest LPG cavern in Mangalore and the Padur Phase-II crude oil reserve reflects a deliberate policy to safeguard economic stability and reduce vulnerability to external shocks in energy markets.

These projects are not merely infrastructure but instruments of resilience, ensuring continuity of growth and reinforcing India’s framework of energy independence by embedding strategic foresight into its resource management.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







