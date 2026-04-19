



PTC Industries Limited has emerged as a technologically capable player in the production of Single Crystal blades for high‑performance turbofan engines.





In October 2025, the company received a Purchase Order from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment, part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, for post‑cast operations to manufacture Single Crystal ‘Ready‑to‑Fit’ turbine blades.





The announcement was made during the Lokarpan Ceremony of the Titanium & Superalloys Materials Plant at PTC’s Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow, in the presence of the Honourable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.





This underscored the strategic importance of the project and the national aim of building end‑to‑end capability for advanced aero‑engine components within India.

This illustration explains the differences between various types of blades