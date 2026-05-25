



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, has underlined self-reliance as a strategic necessity for India’s defence preparedness, stressing the importance of resilient indigenous capabilities.





He made these remarks during the graduation ceremony of the 48th Flight Test Course in Bengaluru on Saturday, 23 May 2026, where he addressed the newly commissioned test pilots and flight test engineers.





The ceremony marked the culmination of a demanding 48‑week multidisciplinary training programme at the Air Force Test Pilots School (AFTPS). Eleven test pilots and six flight test engineers successfully graduated, forming a cohort of 17 officers.





Among them were 14 officers from the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Army, and two from the Indian Navy. These officers will now join the Aviation Wing of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, a premier IAF unit tasked with evaluating and validating aircraft and systems for operational service.





In his address, the IAF Chief emphasised ‘Atmanirbharta’ as a cornerstone of national security. He highlighted the critical responsibility of the test crew in advancing India’s indigenisation drive and strengthening the aerospace ecosystem.





He urged the officers to optimise the ‘design to delivery’ cycle while maintaining uncompromising standards of safety and quality. Professional competence, he noted, would be essential to ensure that aircraft and systems meet the operational requirements of the armed forces.





Mr. Singh also called upon the graduates to uphold the virtues of honesty, integrity, precision, and excellence. He reminded them of their pivotal role in capability building and modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces, stressing that their work would directly contribute to India’s strategic autonomy and resilience in the face of evolving threats. He encouraged them to continue working with focus and dedication, recognising the significance of their contribution to national defence.





The ceremony not only celebrated the achievements of the graduates but also reinforced the IAF’s commitment to nurturing talent that will drive India’s aerospace innovation and defence self‑reliance.





By placing emphasis on indigenous development, professional excellence, and operational readiness, the Air Chief Marshal’s message reflected the broader national vision of building a robust and independent defence ecosystem.





PTI







