



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday reiterated his position that racist comments targeting Indians in the United States should not be taken as reflective of the nation’s character.





Speaking in New Delhi, he remarked that “people say stupid stuff all the time” when asked about such remarks, clarifying that he was referring to online comments which could often be posted by trolls or bots.





Rubio explained that he did not know the exact context of the question but assumed it was about online activity, stressing that offensive behaviour on social media is unfortunately common across all countries.





Rubio emphasised that the United States remains a welcoming country and that offensive comments made by individuals should not be seen as representative of the nation as a whole. He underlined the strength of US-India relations, noting that the American President holds India in high regard and shares a strong rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He added that his presence in India was a clear indication of the President’s commitment, pointing out that Ambassador Sergio Gor’s appointment also reflected the President’s close interest in the relationship.





At a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rubio strongly defended the United States as an immigrant-friendly nation. He acknowledged concerns about racism against Indians but insisted that such remarks do not reflect America’s broader values.





He reiterated that the United States takes these concerns seriously but urged that they be understood as isolated actions rather than systemic issues.





When asked whether India had raised concerns about Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the US-Iran conflict, Rubio clarified that the subject did not arise in discussions. He explained that India’s concerns regarding Pakistan are primarily focused on terrorist groups operating from Pakistani territory that target India.





He said that while India consistently highlights this issue, the question of Pakistan’s mediation in the Iran situation was not raised and he did not believe India would object to that role, as their issues with Pakistan are of a different nature.





Rubio also compared his recent visits to China and India, describing both as important countries but highlighting India’s unique position as the world’s most populous democracy and a strong strategic ally of the United States. He praised India’s democratic credentials and strategic importance, underscoring the depth of the partnership between the two nations.





ANI







