



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday underscored the centrality of the United States’ partnership with India, describing it as a cornerstone of Washington’s strategic objectives.





Speaking at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building in New Delhi, Rubio reaffirmed America’s commitment to strengthening its enduring alliance with India. He emphasised that his visit was aimed at consolidating and expanding the bilateral relationship, which he characterised as “an incredibly important one.”





Rubio hinted at a forthcoming phase of deeper engagement, noting that in the months ahead, both nations would unveil “more exciting and new announcements” to further bolster ties. His remarks came during a packed itinerary that began with his arrival in Kolkata earlier in the day, before travelling to the national capital for high-level deliberations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed the significance of the visit, highlighting that discussions would span trade, technology, defence cooperation, and the QUAD alliance.





Ambassador Gor, in a post on X, stated, “Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi.





Trade, Technology, Defence, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!” This message reinforced the broad scope of the agenda, which is expected to shape the trajectory of bilateral cooperation in the near future.





On Sunday, Rubio is scheduled to hold extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. These discussions are expected to cover trade dynamics, energy collaboration, inbound investments, critical emerging technologies, and enhancing people-to-people connections. The ministerial dialogue will serve as a platform to deepen institutional cooperation and explore new avenues for strategic alignment.





The visit also carries immense weight for the QUAD grouping, which comprises India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. As the four democracies intensify their collaboration, the QUAD is increasingly seen as a vital framework for addressing maritime security, resilient supply chains, and transnational challenges.





Rubio’s presence in India underscores Washington’s determination to strengthen this plurilateral architecture and ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free, open, and resilient.





Rubio’s maiden official tour of India thus represents both symbolism and substance. It signals Washington’s intent to elevate the partnership to new heights while laying the groundwork for future announcements that could reshape the contours of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





The emphasis on trade, technology, defence, and energy reflects the breadth of shared interests, while the focus on the QUAD highlights the strategic convergence of the two nations in addressing regional and global challenges.





ANI







