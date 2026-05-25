



India has dispatched its largest-ever business delegation to Canada as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Ottawa on Monday to spearhead high-stakes free trade negotiations.





The delegation, comprising 150 members, marks the most significant trade mission India has ever sent to Canada, signalling a determined push to conclude the long-discussed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of 2026. The visit spans three days and is designed to accelerate momentum in bilateral economic ties.





This initiative comes at a time of renewed diplomatic and economic engagement between New Delhi and Ottawa. The thaw in relations was notably marked by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s landmark visit to India on 2 March, during which the Terms of Reference for the renewed trade framework were formally established.





The timing of Goyal’s mission underscores India’s intent to capitalise on this diplomatic reset and translate it into tangible trade outcomes.





The scale of the delegation reflects India’s ambition to diversify its economic partnerships amid global volatility. Senior executives and industry leaders from sectors such as artificial intelligence, critical minerals, clean energy, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and textiles are accompanying the ministerial team. Their presence highlights the breadth of India’s economic agenda and its determination to forge deeper sectoral linkages with Canada.





According to Commerce Ministry data, bilateral trade between India and Canada stood at approximately $8.5 billion during the 2025–26 fiscal year. Negotiators from both sides, however, have set a far more ambitious target: expanding trade volumes to $50 billion, or roughly CAD 70 billion, by 2030. This vision reflects the scale of opportunity both nations see in their partnership and the urgency to fast-track negotiations.





During his itinerary, Goyal will engage in crucial bilateral dialogues in Ottawa before moving to Toronto for an extensive two-day corporate schedule. He is scheduled to meet Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, and Foreign Minister Anita Anand, alongside a courtesy call on Prime Minister Carney. These meetings are expected to focus on unlocking new avenues of cooperation, particularly in energy and resources.





A key priority for the Indian delegation is securing access to Canada’s vast natural resource base to support India’s long-term energy transition. Canada’s strengths in oil, gas, critical minerals, and advanced mining complement India’s skilled workforce and manufacturing capabilities.





In a statement, Goyal emphasised India’s goal of increasing the number of Canadian companies operating in India from 600 to over 1,000 in the coming years, underscoring the scale of investment opportunities being presented.





Beyond merchandise trade, attracting investment capital is a central objective. Goyal is set to pitch directly to the CEOs of Canada’s influential “Maple 8” pension funds. These funds, among the largest institutional investors in the country, are seen as critical partners in financing India’s domestic infrastructure expansion. Indian officials are keen to secure long-term commitments from these funds to support projects in highways, green energy grids, and digital networks, which form the backbone of India’s growth strategy.





This mission represents a pivotal moment in India-Canada relations, combining diplomatic renewal with economic ambition. The delegation’s size and scope reflect India’s seriousness in advancing CEPA negotiations and achieving the $50 billion trade vision.





The coming days will be crucial in determining whether this unprecedented push can translate into concrete agreements and long-term strategic alignment between the two nations.





Agencies



