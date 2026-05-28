



India and Cyprus have elevated their bilateral relationship to a full Strategic Partnership during President Nikos Christodoulides’s state visit to New Delhi, marking a significant diplomatic milestone, reported India Today.





The upgrade is anchored in a five-year defence roadmap and a series of agreements that highlight convergence in security, trade, and connectivity across the Eastern Mediterranean.





This development comes against the backdrop of shifting regional alliances, particularly the emerging Sunni axis of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, often referred to as the Islamic NATO.





Security and defence cooperation formed the core of the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Christodoulides. Both leaders categorically condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and specifically denounced the attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025 and near Red Fort in New Delhi in November 2025.





The Roadmap for Bilateral Defence Cooperation (2026–2031) was welcomed as an institutional framework to promote defence industrial collaboration, technology partnerships, training, and capacity building.





Cyprus has shown keen interest in Indian defence platforms such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and kamikaze drones like Nagastra-1 and Skystriker, which gained prominence after their performance in Operation Sindoor.





While no contracts were signed during the visit, the roadmap paves the way for future procurement and co-development. Should these acquisitions materialise, it would mark the first deployment of Indian-made weapons systems in the Eastern Mediterranean, expanding India’s defence export footprint into Europe.





A notable outcome was the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism. Both nations reiterated their rejection of any justification or double standards in combating terrorism.





The partnership also introduced a new Cybersecurity Dialogue and expanded maritime cooperation to enhance domain awareness and regional security. Cyprus’s strategic location along critical sea lanes makes this cooperation particularly vital.





The geopolitical context adds weight to these initiatives. Turkey’s occupation of northern Cyprus since 1974, coupled with disputes over maritime boundaries and energy resources, continues to strain Nicosia-Ankara relations.





Turkey’s close defence ties with Pakistan, including drone support during the May 2025 war with India, and the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement of September 2025, have heightened concerns in Jerusalem and beyond.





This pact, dubbed the Islamic NATO, includes mutual defence clauses and signals a more cohesive Sunni bloc. India’s partnership with Cyprus thus serves as a counterbalance, aligning New Delhi with a democratic EU member wary of radical extremism and regional instability.





Cyprus’s alignment with Greece further integrates India into Mediterranean defence and energy dynamics.





This dovetails with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Hexagon of Alliances vision, articulated in February 2026, which envisages a flexible network involving India, Greece, Cyprus, select Arab and African nations, and other Asian partners.





The framework aims to coordinate security, intelligence, defence, and economic cooperation against both radical Shia and Sunni axes. India’s role reflects its growing defence capabilities and commitment to a rules-based order, while Cyprus and Greece provide Mediterranean anchoring that complements India’s Indo-Pacific priorities and initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.





Beyond defence, the strategic partnership extends into economic, technological, and cultural domains. Agreements were signed on innovation and technology, higher education and research, cultural cooperation, and diplomatic training.





A Technical Arrangement on Search and Rescue coordination was also concluded. Both sides emphasised expanding trade, investment, and technology partnerships, with focus areas including financial services, fintech, maritime and shipping, clean energy, logistics, and research.





Cyprus joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, underscoring its commitment to broader connectivity. Negotiations on a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement and a Social Security Agreement are also being advanced.





India’s deepening engagement in the Eastern Mediterranean is significant for energy exploration, maritime competition, and strategic influence. Cyprus acts as New Delhi’s gateway to Europe, supporting supply chain diversification, shipping security, and investment flows.





Conversely, Cyprus views India as a reliable partner for defence modernisation, technology, and economic growth. Together, the two nations are poised to make their partnership a consequential node in Eurasian security and connectivity.





India Today







