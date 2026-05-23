



Armenia has intensified its defence partnership with India by sending a high-level military delegation to the School of Artillery in Deolali, Maharashtra, where discussions and demonstrations focused on deepening cooperation in artillery training, capability development, and operational readiness.





This visit underscores Armenia’s growing reliance on Indian defence systems amid its search for diversified military suppliers.





A three-member Armenian military delegation led by Colonel Aram Khachatryan, Combat Cross First Class and Deputy Chief of the Artillery Department, visited the School of Artillery between 21 and 22 May 2026.





The delegation was given comprehensive exposure to the institution’s state-of-the-art training facilities, modern methodologies, and operational procedures.





They observed a live firing exercise that showcased India’s artillery capabilities and training standards, highlighting the advanced techniques employed by the Indian Army in precision targeting and rapid deployment.





The Armenian officers were also briefed on maintenance, repair, and overhaul procedures that ensure sustained mission reliability and operational readiness of artillery equipment. This aspect was particularly significant given Armenia’s interest in long-term sustainability of its newly acquired Indian systems, such as the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) and the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system.





These systems, already displayed in Yerevan earlier this year, have been central to Armenia’s modernisation drive, offering extended range, high accuracy, and rapid shoot-and-scoot capabilities.





Lieutenant General N S Sarna, Commandant of the School of Artillery, interacted with the Armenian delegation and discussed avenues for enhanced defence cooperation. The talks emphasised training exchanges, capability development, and operational cooperation, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening artillery proficiency.





The visit was not limited to demonstrations but also included discussions on future collaboration in doctrine development and joint exercises, which could further integrate Armenian forces into Indian training frameworks.





Armenia’s growing partnership with India in artillery is part of a broader strategic realignment. Historically dependent on Russia for arms, Armenia has sought alternatives due to strained relations with Moscow and the diversion of Russian defence production to the war in Ukraine.





Since 2020, India has emerged as a reliable supplier, providing Armenia with howitzers, rocket systems, and anti-drone equipment.





The recent display in Yerevan of Indian-made ATAGS, Trajan truck-mounted howitzers, Pinaka MLRS, and Akash-1S air defence systems underscored the depth of this cooperation. Armenia is also reportedly exploring acquisition of Su-30MKI aircraft from India, which would mark a significant expansion of bilateral defence ties.





The School of Artillery visit thus represents more than a symbolic gesture; it is a practical step towards embedding Indian artillery doctrine and training standards within Armenia’s armed forces.





For India, it strengthens its role as a defence partner in the South Caucasus, while for Armenia, it provides access to modern systems and training that enhance its deterrence capabilities against regional adversaries.





Agencies







