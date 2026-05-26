



Bangalore-based Danta Innovations has unveiled the world’s first all-composite 155mm/52 calibre artillery barrel, reducing its weight by an extraordinary 70% from 1,400 kg to just 420 kg. This breakthrough promises to transform artillery mobility, deployment speed, and survivability, especially in high-altitude and rapid-response scenarios.





The conventional steel barrel has long been a limiting factor in artillery design. At 1,400 kg, it imposes significant logistical challenges, particularly in mountainous regions such as the Line of Actual Control, where every kilogram must be transported or airlifted.





Danta Innovations has addressed this critical issue by introducing a filament-wound composite barrel that slashes the weight to 420 kg, enabling faster repositioning and reducing vulnerability to counter-battery fire.





The barrel is constructed from five precision-engineered layers, each serving a distinct purpose. An erosion-resistant inner liner is rated for over 3,000 Effective Full Charge cycles, ensuring durability under sustained use.





Carbon fibre hoop layers manage chamber pressures of up to 700 MPa working pressure and 1,050 MPa proof pressure, while a thermal barrier layer allows a sustained firing rate of 8–10 rounds per minute across extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +150°C. This combination delivers resilience, efficiency, and adaptability unmatched by traditional steel barrels.





A defining feature of this innovation is its integrated fibre optic sensor network, which provides real-time structural health monitoring. This system continuously detects strain and damage, offering predictive maintenance capabilities that steel barrels cannot match. Such intelligence enhances reliability and operational safety, ensuring that the barrel remains combat-ready under demanding conditions.





The barrel is designed for universal compatibility, making it suitable for self-propelled guns, towed artillery, wheeled platforms, naval gun systems, and even future hypersonic artillery concepts. Its compliance with AS9100D, MIL-STD, and ISO 9001:2015 standards underscores its readiness for integration into modern defence ecosystems. Importantly, it is Made in India, aligning with the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of defence self-reliance.





This development arrives at a time when India is actively modernising its artillery capabilities, with systems such as the ATAGS 155mm/52 calibre gun being inducted into service.





The introduction of a composite barrel complements these efforts by enhancing mobility and reducing logistical burdens, thereby strengthening India’s ability to deploy firepower rapidly across diverse terrains.





The innovation also carries strategic implications. By reducing weight and improving efficiency, the barrel enables artillery platforms to be more agile, survivable, and sustainable. In modern warfare, where speed and adaptability are paramount, such advancements could redefine India’s artillery doctrine and provide a decisive edge in both conventional and asymmetric conflicts.





Danta Innovations’ achievement represents a landmark in defence engineering. It not only addresses long-standing limitations of steel barrels but also introduces a new paradigm of lightweight, intelligent, and durable artillery systems. This milestone reinforces India’s growing stature as a hub of advanced defence technology and precision engineering.





Agencies







