



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of leading the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This development follows the conclusion of the extended tenure of incumbent DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat, which ends on 31 May 2026.





An official order issued by the Ministry of Personnel confirmed that Singh, who currently serves as Defence Secretary, will also assume the role of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman, DRDO.





The decision reflects the competent authority’s approval to ensure continuity in leadership at a critical juncture for India’s defence research establishment.





Dr Samir V Kamat, who was appointed DRDO Chairman in 2022, had received two one-year extensions during his tenure. His leadership oversaw several key initiatives in indigenous defence technology development, but with his tenure formally concluding, the government has opted for an interim arrangement by assigning the additional charge to Singh.





This move underscores the importance of maintaining momentum in DRDO’s ongoing projects while the process of appointing a permanent successor continues.





The Personnel Ministry also issued parallel orders concerning other senior scientific and administrative positions. N Kalaiselvi, Director General of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, will hold the additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.





This follows the superannuation of incumbent M Ravichandran on 31 May. Kalaiselvi’s appointment ensures that leadership continuity is preserved in the Earth Sciences Ministry, which plays a vital role in climate research, ocean studies and disaster preparedness.





In another development, Minority Affairs Secretary Srivatsa Krishna has been given the additional charge of Secretary, National Commission for Minorities. This follows the retirement of Alka Upadhyaya on 31 May.





The assignment reflects the government’s broader administrative strategy of ensuring seamless transitions across departments by temporarily entrusting senior officials with overlapping responsibilities.





The appointment of Rajesh Kumar Singh to head DRDO in an additional capacity comes at a time when India is intensifying its focus on defence modernisation, indigenous weapons programmes and strategic readiness.





Singh’s dual role as Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman positions him at the intersection of policy formulation and technological development, potentially enabling closer alignment between defence planning and research priorities.





His stewardship will be closely watched within strategic circles, particularly as DRDO continues to play a pivotal role in advancing India’s self-reliance in defence technology.





PTI







