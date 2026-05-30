



Embraer has intensified its pitch for the KC-390 Millennium in India’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program, claiming it is 30% cheaper to operate than Lockheed Martin’s C-130J while offering higher payload, faster mission turnaround, and modern systems, reported The Print.





The company is also promising India a regional manufacturing and MRO hub, aligning with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





Brazilian aerospace major Embraer is strongly positioning its KC-390 Millennium as the most suitable choice for the Indian Air Force’s upcoming MTA program, which aims to replace ageing An-32s and partially relieve the Il-76 fleet.





Caetano Spuldaro Neto, Vice President for Sales and Business Development at Embraer Defence & Security, emphasised that the KC-390 is the “cheapest” option in terms of operational and life-cycle costs, while also being designed in the 21st century to address shortcomings of older transport platforms.





The KC-390, which first flew in 2015, already has 12 customers with orders for around 60 aircraft. Neto highlighted that the aircraft offers a payload capacity of 26 tonnes, compared to the C-130J’s 19 tonnes, and is powered by twin jet engines that allow faster cruise speeds and quicker mission completion.





He asserted that this translates into a 30% reduction in operational cost per mission compared to the C-130J. The Airbus A400M, though a competitor, is considered in a different category due to its larger 37-ton payload.





The Indian Air Force is expected to issue a Request for Proposal later this year, with plans to acquire between 40 and 80 aircraft in the 18–30 tonne payload class. Operational requirements include high-altitude capability and performance on semi-prepared runways.





While the C-130J has demonstrated landings at Daulat Beg Oldie at nearly 17,700 feet, the KC-390 is currently certified up to 14,000 feet, though Embraer insists it can operate above that level based on South American experience.





Engine choice is another point of debate. Critics argue turboprops, like those on the C-130J and A400M, are better suited for sandy, unpaved strips. Neto dismissed this, citing the KC-390’s design to avoid foreign object debris ingestion and successful trials in harsh environments, including the Middle East and extreme winter conditions in Europe. He also stressed the KC-390’s multi-mission versatility, including rapid conversion into a mid-air refueler within four hours.





Beyond aircraft performance, Embraer is offering India significant industrial benefits. The company has partnered with Mahindra Defence for military manufacturing, Adani Defence for civil aviation cooperation, and Hindalco Industries for exploratory activities.





Embraer and Mahindra have announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art MRO facility in India, providing base and heavy maintenance, component overhaul, avionics support, and training.





This facility would not only sustain the IAF fleet but also serve as a regional hub for other KC-390 operators, creating high-skill employment and integrating Indian firms into Embraer’s global supply chain.





The KC-390 has already been adopted by several NATO members, including Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, reinforcing its credibility as a modern, interoperable platform.





Embraer notes that over 50% of the KC-390’s components are American-made, ensuring compatibility with Western supply chains. The aircraft has demonstrated a mission completion rate above 99%, underscoring its reliability.





India’s decision will hinge not only on raw performance but also on industrial partnerships, technology transfer, and long-term sustainment. Embraer’s pitch combines cost efficiency, modern design, and strategic industrial cooperation, making the KC-390 a strong contender against the proven C-130J and the larger A400M.





Agencies







