



The program review meeting between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the Indian Air Force on the delayed TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft has been deferred to June, with no firm date yet finalised.





Senior defence officials have indicated that the postponement reflects the absence of tangible progress on the program, which has already slipped more than two years behind schedule.





The IAF, which had earlier shown flexibility on certain delivery‑linked operational requirements to facilitate induction, is now understood to be considering further relaxations to accelerate deliveries, though it insists that core operational benchmarks cannot be compromised.





Newly appointed HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kota visited New Delhi earlier this month for discussions with the IAF leadership, during which the revised timeline for the review meeting was agreed.





When convened, the review is expected to assess HAL’s progress on mandatory operational requirements and finalise revised delivery schedules. The delays continue to stem primarily from radar integration and engine supply shortfalls, both of which have held up formal induction of the fighter.





One of the most pressing challenges has been the integration and synchronisation of the active electronically scanned array radar with the aircraft’s electronic warfare suite and other mission systems.





Ensuring seamless communication across the mission computer network remains a complex task, with several integration parameters still undergoing refinement and validation.





Performance benchmarks linked to radar range and optimisation have required additional testing and software corrections before full operational clearance can be granted. Alongside radar certification, missile firing trials and full validation of the aircraft’s weapons package remain mandatory operational benchmarks.





The Astra beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missile integration effort has also encountered difficulties during trials, necessitating further refinement and validation. These technical hurdles have compounded delays already caused by shortages of GE Aerospace’s F404 engines.





HAL currently has only six engines available, far fewer than originally scheduled, leaving several airframes awaiting powerplants. During its Q4 FY26 earnings call, HAL acknowledged that deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A are now likely to begin only between August and September, marking yet another slippage in the program timeline.





For the IAF, the delays are operationally significant. The service is grappling with an acute shortage in fighter squadron strength, operating only 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5. Timely induction of the TEJAS MK-1A is therefore critical to stabilising numbers and reducing dependence on ageing platforms.





The Air Force has pressed HAL for a clearer induction roadmap, emphasising that while certain relaxations may be considered to expedite deliveries, the aircraft must still meet essential combat benchmarks before induction.





The coming months will be decisive in determining whether HAL can overcome integration and supply challenges to deliver the TEJAS MK-1A fleet on schedule and restore confidence in India’s most visible indigenous fighter program.





Agencies







