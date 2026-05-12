



India has issued a sharp diplomatic rebuke to China following Beijing’s admission that it extended technical assistance to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





At a press briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that nations which support efforts to shield terrorist infrastructure must reflect on the consequences such actions have on their global reputation and standing.





The statement came against the backdrop of reports confirming China’s involvement in aiding Islamabad during the military engagement that followed the Pahalgam terror attacks.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that the international community is closely observing how major powers position themselves in relation to terrorism. He remarked that countries which consider themselves responsible must ask whether backing attempts to protect terror infrastructure undermines their credibility.





Jaiswal reiterated that Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted and calibrated response to the Pahalgam attacks, designed to dismantle state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating from Pakistan. He emphasised that India’s actions were necessary to safeguard national security against cross-border threats.





The timing of the statement coincided with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, commemorated on 7 May. The operation, widely regarded as a military masterclass, was launched in response to the 22 April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 civilians were killed for their faith.





Lasting exactly 88 hours, the campaign was not merely retaliatory but a multi-domain strike that decisively altered the rules of engagement in South Asia. It showcased India’s ability to deliver calibrated force while avoiding prolonged conflict, thereby redefining the strategic landscape.





However, the anniversary has also triggered a surge of disinformation from Pakistan. The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit flagged a digitally altered video circulating on the social media platform X, which falsely depicted MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal claiming that India lost four Rafale fighter jets and was forced to halt water flows to Pakistan.





The PIB categorically dismissed the video as fake and digitally manipulated, clarifying that no such statement was ever made. To counter the propaganda, the bureau released the authentic footage of the briefing for public verification and urged citizens to rely only on official sources.





This incident highlights the growing use of deepfake technology in cross-border psychological operations, particularly during sensitive military anniversaries. Indian authorities have warned the public against falling prey to such orchestrated campaigns aimed at tarnishing India’s international image.





The PIB advised vigilance, stressing that manipulated videos should not be trusted and that information must be verified through legitimate government portals.





India’s firm stance reflects its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its determination to ensure that the narrative of Operation Sindoor remains untainted by foreign propaganda. By calling out China’s role in supporting Pakistan and exposing Pakistan’s disinformation tactics, New Delhi has reinforced its message that nations must weigh the reputational costs of aligning with terror-linked entities.





The episode underscores both the military and diplomatic dimensions of India’s counter-terror strategy, combining decisive action on the battlefield with proactive measures against information warfare.





ANI







