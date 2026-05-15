



The Indian Air Force has finalised its Request for Proposal (RFP) for 114 Rafale fighter jets, marking a decisive step in India’s largest-ever fighter procurement program.





The plan involves 22 aircraft in fly-away condition from France and 92 to be manufactured in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh set to visit France next month to advance the deal. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2030 if the agreement is signed by early 2027.





The RFP is now in the final stages of bureaucratic clearance and will soon be issued to Dassault Aviation. Once submitted, India’s defence ministry will establish price and contract negotiation committees to take the process forward.





This procurement, valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, is poised to be the largest fighter jet acquisition globally, underscoring India’s intent to strengthen its air-power while simultaneously building a domestic aerospace ecosystem.





Under the plan, 22 Rafales will be acquired directly from France, including trainer variants to accelerate pilot familiarisation. The remaining 92 will be manufactured in India through a partnership between Dassault and selected private sector firms.





TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Mahindra, and the Adani Group are among the contenders, with at least two expected to receive licences for fighter aircraft manufacturing.





Personnel from these companies are already undergoing training with Dassault in France, signalling that groundwork for industrial cooperation has begun.





The final assembly line location is under consideration, with Nagpur and Hyderabad emerging as frontrunners. Dassault already has a facility in Nagpur, while Hyderabad is rapidly developing into a major aerospace hub.





The government’s strategy is to geographically distribute aerospace manufacturing capabilities rather than concentrate them in one region.





On indigenisation, the long-term target is 55–60 percent localisation, achieved in phases. Dassault has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems to produce fuselage sections in Hyderabad, with the first components expected by FY2028.





The facility aims to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month, laying the foundation for sustained domestic production.





Technology transfer remains a sensitive issue. The IAF has not demanded full access to Rafale mission source codes but insists on sufficient flexibility to integrate indigenous weapons and systems.





This approach balances operational sovereignty with France’s concerns over proprietary technologies. The existing Rafale fleet of 36 aircraft will be upgraded from the F3 to the F4 standard, enhancing connectivity, data sharing, and communications, while preparing the platform for integration into the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) architecture.





The timing of this deal is critical. The IAF currently operates below its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons, with ageing MiG-21s and Jaguars nearing retirement.





The Rafale acquisition, alongside indigenous programs such as TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is intended to restore squadron strength and bolster deterrence in a challenging regional security environment.





The phased procurement strategy ensures immediate capability through fly-away jets while building long-term industrial capacity via domestic production.





If signed by early 2027, deliveries of the first fly-away aircraft are expected to commence in 2030. This timeline aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation push, which includes indigenous engine production, naval aviation programs, and stealth fighter development.





The Rafale deal thus represents both an operational necessity and a strategic investment in India’s aerospace future.





Agencies







