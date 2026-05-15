



Defence Minister will preside over the Foundation Stone Laying and Grounding Ceremonies of major aerospace and defence projects at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, on 15 May.





These initiatives represent a significant leap in India’s defence industrial base and are aligned with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





The projects encompass the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Integration and Flight Testing Centre, a Naval Systems Facility, Defence Energetics plants, Ammunition manufacturing units, and Drone City initiatives.





Collectively, they will strengthen indigenous manufacturing capabilities and create a robust ecosystem for advanced defence technologies.





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Integration and Flight Testing Centre will serve as the nucleus for India’s fifth‑generation fighter program. It will provide infrastructure for assembly, integration, and high‑tempo flight trials of the AMCA prototypes, ensuring that India can accelerate its stealth fighter development timeline.





This facility will also host advanced simulation systems, avionics integration labs, and radar cross‑section testing ranges, making it a comprehensive hub for next‑generation combat aircraft validation.





The Naval Systems Facility will focus on the design, testing, and production of advanced maritime warfare systems. This includes sonar arrays, electronic warfare suites, shipborne missile launchers, and integrated combat management systems.





By situating such a facility in Andhra Pradesh, the government aims to strengthen the Navy’s indigenous supply chain and reduce reliance on imports for critical maritime technologies.





The location also complements Visakhapatnam’s role as the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command, creating synergies between operational requirements and industrial capacity.





Defence Energetics and Ammunition Plants will be established to produce high‑energy propellants, explosives, and advanced munitions. These facilities will support India’s missile programmes, artillery systems, and precision‑guided weapons.





The energetic materials complex will also cater to future requirements in hypersonic propulsion and space launch systems. The ammunition plants will focus on small arms, medium‑calibre rounds, and smart munitions, ensuring sustained supply for the armed forces and reducing dependence on foreign vendors.





The Drone City initiatives will create a dedicated cluster for unmanned aerial systems, robotics, and autonomous platforms.





This will include manufacturing units for surveillance drones, loitering munitions, and heavy‑lift UAVs, alongside research centres for artificial intelligence, swarming algorithms, and counter‑UAS technologies.





The cluster is expected to attract start‑ups, MSMEs, and established defence firms, fostering innovation and rapid prototyping in the unmanned systems domain. It will also provide training facilities for operators and engineers, ensuring a skilled workforce for future drone warfare requirements.





These projects are part of a broader strategy to transform Andhra Pradesh into a national aerospace and defence hub. The state has already attracted major investments, including Bharat Electronics Limited’s Defence Systems Integration Complex and Kalyani Strategic Systems’ energetics facility.





The upcoming initiatives will further consolidate the region’s role in India’s strategic ecosystem, creating thousands of jobs and stimulating ancillary industries in advanced materials, electronics, and robotics.





The presence of multiple clusters across the state, from missiles and ammunition to naval systems and drones, reflects a comprehensive approach to defence industrialisation.





The ceremonies on 15 May will mark a historic milestone, symbolising India’s determination to achieve self‑reliance in critical defence technologies. With the Defence Minister’s presence, the projects gain national visibility and underscore the government’s commitment to strengthening indigenous capabilities.





The integration of aerospace, naval, energetics, ammunition, and drone initiatives at Puttaparthi demonstrates a holistic vision for India’s future defence preparedness and industrial growth.





PRO & Spokesperson, MoD







