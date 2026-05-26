



The banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba is attempting to rebuild its infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the severe blows dealt by India’s Operation Sindoor.





According to senior Indian intelligence sources, the group is actively working to restore terror launch pads and training camps in areas such as Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad and locations near the Line of Control.





These facilities, including the renovated Markaz-ul-Quds, are being developed with upgraded roads, shelters and logistics networks to support infiltration and cross-border movement of terrorists and arms.





Hafiz Talha Saeed, a senior Lashkar terror group leader and son of Hafiz Saeed, recently met with Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and President of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, at his residence.





The meeting was attended by Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Chairman of Rabta Ulema-e-Mashaikh Pakistan and Ittehad-e-Ummat Pakistan, and Irfan-ul-Haq, President of the Social Welfare Department Shuba Khidmat-e-Khalq, Rawalpindi. The discussions covered the overall political and national situation, the Kashmir issue, and the upcoming elections in PoK.





Indian intelligence interprets this meeting as part of Lashkar’s broader effort to influence local narratives on the Kashmir issue and to use PoK as a recruitment and staging ground through madrassas.





The organisation is attempting to rebuild capacity after Operation Sindoor, which destroyed multiple Lashkar-linked sites and disrupted its networks. By engaging with political figures in Azad Kashmir, Lashkar is seeking legitimacy and support for its activities under the guise of political and social discourse.





Meanwhile, investigators in India are pursuing a critical line of inquiry linked to the Pahalgam terror attack. The National Investigation Agency has filed a comprehensive chargesheet and is tracing the global supply chain of a US-manufactured GoPro camera recovered from terrorists neutralised in the Dachigam forests last July.





The device, which had been supplied to China before reaching Lashkar operatives, is seen as evidence of an external logistics network funnelling hardware and tactical gear to anti-India outfits. Terror groups have increasingly used such cameras to record ambushes for propaganda and psychological warfare, making the exposure of this supply chain a priority for Indian agencies.





The investigation highlights how Lashkar and allied groups rely on sophisticated underground networks to sustain their operations despite military setbacks.





By unearthing these supply chains, Indian authorities hope to expose vulnerabilities and complicity in transnational channels that support terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.





The combination of Lashkar’s attempts to rebuild infrastructure in PoK and the discovery of external supply routes underscores the group’s resilience but also its growing dependence on covert international support.





PTI







