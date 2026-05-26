



Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a wide‑ranging multi‑state tour of India’s border regions beginning on Monday night, with the aim of reviewing the country’s security architecture and strengthening coordination among agencies responsible for safeguarding the frontiers.





The initiative underscores the Centre’s continued emphasis on bolstering border management in the face of evolving security challenges.





The tour will cover several key border states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tripura and West Bengal, reflecting the government’s intent to assess preparedness across both western and eastern sectors. The first leg will commence with Shah’s arrival in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on the night of 25 May.





On 26 May, he is scheduled to visit the Border Security Force outpost at Sanchu along the India‑Pakistan border, where he will interact directly with BSF personnel to gain insights into operational challenges and the realities of deployment in harsh and remote conditions.





In addition to engaging with the troops, Shah will inaugurate a series of welfare initiatives designed to improve the living and working conditions of the forces. These measures form part of a broader effort to boost morale and ensure the well‑being of personnel serving in demanding environments.





Later the same day, he will chair a high‑level review meeting in Bikaner to assess the overall security situation in the border districts. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, representatives of the Rajasthan government, top BSF officers, and administrative and police heads from five bordering districts are expected to participate. Discussions will centre on coordination mechanisms, intelligence sharing, and strategies to counter cross‑border threats.





Following his engagements in Rajasthan, Shah will travel to Bhuj in Gujarat on 29 May. There, he will inspect another BSF border outpost and visit the strategically significant Harami Nala area in the Rann of Kutch. This region has long been considered sensitive due to its difficult terrain and history of infiltration attempts, and the visit highlights the Centre’s emphasis on maintaining heightened vigilance in vulnerable zones.





The itinerary also includes a visit to Tripura on 5 June, where Shah will review security arrangements along the India‑Bangladesh border. The north-eastern frontier presents unique challenges, including illegal crossings and smuggling, making regular assessments essential for effective border management.





Around mid‑June, the Home Minister is expected to visit West Bengal, another critical border state sharing a long boundary with Bangladesh. His visit will coincide with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent electoral victory in the state, where it defeated the Trinamool Congress to form the government earlier this month. Shah will evaluate the security situation and review ongoing measures to strengthen surveillance and enforcement along the border.





Officials have indicated that the multi‑state tour is part of a comprehensive strategy to reinforce border security through regular monitoring, improved inter‑agency coordination, and infrastructure development. It also reflects the government’s focus on direct engagement with personnel on the ground, ensuring that policy decisions are informed by operational realities.





These visits are expected to drive a renewed push for modernisation, enhanced surveillance systems, and welfare measures for the forces, as India continues to prioritise robust and responsive border management in the face of emerging threats.





ANI







