



Former Mossad agent Sagiv Asulin has urged India and Israel to join forces against what he described as the “Eighth Front” of narrative warfare, a growing challenge in the modern era of information manipulation.





He stressed that both nations, bound by democratic values and strategic interests, are uniquely positioned to counter non-kinetic threats emerging through social media and digital platforms, particularly those targeting younger generations.





The “Eighth Front” represents a new strategic dimension in global conflict, where the battle is fought over narratives, perception, and influence. Unlike conventional military engagements, this front plays out across universities, media outlets, and virtual channels, shaping international opinion and diplomatic alignments.





Asulin drew parallels between Israel’s struggles with propaganda and India’s experience following its military response in ‘Operation Sindoor’, highlighting how both countries face similar perception battles.





Operation Sindoor was India’s decisive retaliation to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam massacre, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after questioning them about their religion. India responded on May 7, 2025, by striking terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, destroying nine major launchpads and eliminating over 100 terrorists.





The operation triggered a four-day conflict marked by drone attacks and shelling from Pakistan, with India retaliating by destroying radar installations in Lahore and near Gujranwala. A ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10 after Pakistan’s DGMO sought talks.





India also terminated the Indus Waters Treaty and bilateral trade, while Operation Mahadev later eliminated three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. Asulin noted that India, like Israel, faced intense external information warfare during these events.





He underlined the depth of bilateral ties, stating that Israel has historically shared its best intelligence with India and will continue to do so. He described India as the world’s largest democracy and Israel as the only Jewish democracy, emphasising their shared values and strategic alignment.





Asulin warned that public perception has become a critical battlefield, driven by radical Islamist groups and ultra-left progressive movements, which he said are active in America, Europe, India, and Israel.





To illustrate the global nature of these perception battles, Asulin referred to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and led to the capture of over 250 hostages. The subsequent conflict has lasted more than two years, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting over 72,700 deaths in Gaza.





Despite a ceasefire agreement last October, violence has continued, with Palestinian officials citing over 880 deaths since then. Israel maintains that its operations are aimed at countering Hamas violations and protecting its security forces.





Asulin acknowledged that October 7 was a major intelligence failure, but clarified that it was not due to a lack of information. Mossad, he explained, operates outside Israel and does not cover Gaza or the West Bank.





The failure lay in analytical paradigms, with Israeli intelligence focusing on threats from Iran and northern fronts while underestimating Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that the gap was in analysis rather than data, and investigations are ongoing to understand what went wrong.





Given the global nature of narrative warfare, Asulin proposed the creation of an institutionalised mechanism to counter disinformation campaigns. He suggested starting with an organisation in Israel, but ultimately building a centralised international body to lead the fight against coordinated propaganda. He argued that since these threats are global and affect multiple nations simultaneously, cooperation between allies such as India and Israel is essential.





Asulin’s remarks highlight the evolving nature of modern conflict, where perception and information are as decisive as military strength. His call for a joint India-Israel front against the “Eighth Front” underscores the urgency of addressing narrative warfare as a global challenge that transcends borders and demands collective action.





ANI







