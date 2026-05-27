



INS Kolkata, India’s indigenously built guided-missile destroyer, has successfully thwarted a suspected piracy attempt against merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 near the Gulf of Aden.





The warship deployed its helicopter and boarding teams in a rapid response that ensured the safety of the vessel and its crew amid rising piracy threats in the Western Indian Ocean.





The Indian Navy confirmed that INS Kolkata, deployed in the Western Indian Ocean as part of its continuous anti-piracy patrols, acted immediately upon receiving intelligence inputs of suspicious activity around MV Mashallah 1.





The destroyer launched its onboard helicopter for aerial reconnaissance, while naval personnel conducted boarding operations to assess and secure the situation. This swift intervention prevented what could have escalated into a full-scale piracy attack.





The incident highlights the resurgence of Somali pirate networks, which are now operating more than 1,000 nautical miles from the Somali coast using hijacked mother ships to extend their reach deep into the Arabian Sea.





The Joint Maritime Information Centre recently raised the piracy threat level to “severe” following a spate of hijackings of dhows and merchant vessels. Against this backdrop, the Indian Navy’s rapid response underscores its role as a first responder in safeguarding international shipping lanes.





INS Kolkata’s action also comes amid broader maritime instability in West Asia. Prolonged Houthi missile and drone attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have disrupted global trade routes, forcing vessels to divert through the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.





Heightened tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have further complicated the maritime security environment, stretching naval forces across multiple simultaneous threats.





This is not the first time INS Kolkata has been at the forefront of India’s counter-piracy missions. In March 2024, the destroyer played a central role in the dramatic interception of the hijacked merchant vessel MV Ruen, which had been commandeered by Somali pirates.





That operation ended with the surrender of 35 armed pirates and the safe rescue of 17 crew members after a 40-hour standoff. The latest incident reinforces the ship’s reputation as a frontline asset in India’s maritime security strategy.





Commissioned in August 2014, INS Kolkata is the lead ship of the Kolkata-class destroyers under Project 15A. Built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai, the vessel measures 164 metres in length, displaces 7,400 tons, and is capable of speeds exceeding 30 knots.





It is equipped with advanced gunnery, anti-submarine warfare systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, sophisticated radars, sonar, and integrated combat management systems. These capabilities make it one of the most formidable warships in the Indian Navy’s arsenal.





India has maintained uninterrupted anti-piracy deployments in the Gulf of Aden since October 2008, escorting thousands of merchant vessels through one of the world’s busiest trade corridors.





The Navy’s presence has been critical in deterring piracy and ensuring the safe passage of commercial traffic vital to global trade and India’s energy security.





The latest operation by INS Kolkata reaffirms India’s commitment to secure sea lanes and its role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







