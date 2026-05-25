



India and Russia have taken another step forward in advancing their military cooperation through the 5th Sub Working Group (Land) meeting. This engagement was held under the framework of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation, underscoring the enduring depth of their defence partnership.





The Indian Army confirmed in a post on X that the discussions were highly productive, focusing on enhancing mutual learning, operational synergy, and bilateral military capabilities. These deliberations further reinforced the longstanding bond between the Indian Army and the Russian Land Forces.





The visiting Russian delegation also toured the Shatrujeet Brigade, which provided an opportunity to explore additional avenues of defence collaboration. This visit highlighted the practical dimension of the partnership, ensuring that cooperation extends beyond dialogue into tangible military engagement.





The meeting marked a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to deepen operational ties between the two armies.





The talks coincided with broader diplomatic activity between the two nations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his visit to India in May, revealed that Moscow and New Delhi had engaged in detailed discussions across critical sectors including defence manufacturing, space exploration, and fertiliser cooperation.





Addressing a press conference after the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, Lavrov emphasised the depth of these exchanges, noting that he had held extended dialogues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.





He stressed that these deliberations were anchored in the agreements established during the India-Russia summit in December 2025, when President Vladimir Putin visited New Delhi.





Lavrov confirmed that the roadmap for the future includes joint production of weapons and intensified collaboration in the space sector. He also highlighted efforts to stabilise fertiliser supplies, a critical area for India’s agricultural sector.





With an eye on insulating the bilateral relationship from external geopolitical shocks, Lavrov underlined that both nations are working to improve mechanisms of cooperation to ensure resilience against unfriendly pressures from third countries. Energy security was also a focal point, with Lavrov assuring that Russia remains responsive to India’s energy demands.





Looking ahead, the Kremlin has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 12 to 13 September 2026, under India’s chairmanship.





This will mark Putin’s second visit to India within a year, following his participation in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in December 2025. His presence at the BRICS summit will further cement the strategic partnership and highlight the importance of India-Russia cooperation in shaping multilateral platforms.





The convergence of military-level talks and high-level diplomatic engagements illustrates the comprehensive nature of the India-Russia privileged strategic partnership. It spans defence, energy, space, and agriculture, while also reinforcing resilience against external pressures.





The latest developments demonstrate that both nations are committed to strengthening their ties across multiple domains, ensuring that their partnership remains a cornerstone of regional and global stability.





ANI







