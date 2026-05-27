



India’s railway sector has taken a significant step forward with the approval of the country’s first hydrogen-powered train.





The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the operation of a 10-coach DEMU train that will run between Jind and Sonipat in the Northern Railway zone, achieving speeds of up to 75 kilometres per hour. This marks a major milestone in India’s efforts to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly transport solutions.





Unlike conventional trains powered by diesel or electricity, this train will rely on hydrogen fuel cells. It has a total power output of 1,200 kilowatts and incorporates Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) technology, which ensures power is evenly distributed across the train.





The approval was granted after technical clearance from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), followed by safety audits conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.





However, officials have clarified that commercial operations will only begin once all compliance procedures and verifications are completed. The General Manager of Northern Railway must submit detailed compliance reports involving statutory authorities such as RDSO, CCRS, and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).





PESO has authorised refuelling of compressed hydrogen gas at Jind in Haryana. To ensure safe functioning, regular cleaning will be carried out at hydrogen production, storage, and distribution facilities, as dust can damage sensitive sensors.





Northern Railway will also provide specialised training for personnel working at refuelling stations and onboard crew members, ensuring that safety standards are maintained at all times.





The train will initially operate only between Jind and Sonipat. Maintenance will be carried out at Shakur Basti in Delhi, with the train being towed there by a diesel locomotive in line with safety protocols. During the first three months of service, trained technical staff will accompany the train to address any potential technical issues that may arise during operations.





Testing of the train has already been completed under the supervision of RDSO. Once commercial services commence, India will join a select group of nations including Germany, Sweden, Japan, and China that have successfully introduced hydrogen-powered trains.





This achievement underscores India’s commitment to adopting green technologies in its transport sector and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The rolling stock has been approved for operation exclusively on the Jind-Sonipat section, with scheduled maintenance at Shakur Basti.





Additionally, authorisation has been granted for operating the trainsets in an idle state along the Jind-Shakurbasti-Jind route, in accordance with existing regulations.





This development represents a crucial step in India’s transition towards cleaner energy in rail transport. It not only places India among global leaders in hydrogen-powered mobility but also highlights the country’s determination to modernise its railway infrastructure with sustainable solutions.





Agencies







