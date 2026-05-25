



Marco Rubio clarified during his India visit on 25 May 2026 that New Delhi did not raise concerns about Pakistan’s reported mediation role in the US–Iran conflict, stressing instead that India’s focus remains firmly on cross‑border terrorism emanating from Pakistani territory.





He also reaffirmed strong US–India ties, addressed racist remarks targeting Indian Americans, and highlighted President Trump’s close relationship with Prime Minister Modi.





Rubio, speaking in Delhi, acknowledged that India has consistently flagged the presence of armed terrorist groups operating from Pakistani soil which target India. He emphasised that this has been a long‑standing concern in India’s foreign policy discussions with Washington.





He stated, “They’re always concerned about, obviously. India is always pointing to the fact that there are armed terrorist groups operating from Pakistani territory that target India. They’re always concerned about that.”





He clarified that Pakistan’s alleged role as a facilitator in the Iran situation did not feature in discussions with the Indian side during his visit. Rubio explained that while questions had been raised internationally about Islamabad’s reported mediation between Washington and Tehran, this issue “never came up” in talks with Indian officials. He added, “I don’t think that they would complain about that. I mean, their issue with Pakistan is different.”





The US Secretary underlined that India’s concerns with Pakistan stem from a separate set of issues, primarily terrorism, rather than Islamabad’s diplomatic manoeuvres in West Asia. This distinction reflects India’s consistent position of prioritising security threats over broader geopolitical mediation roles.





Rubio also addressed concerns over racist remarks targeting Indian Americans in the United States. He noted that social media platforms often provide space for irresponsible and offensive comments, stressing that such behaviour is not unique to any one country.





He remarked, “In the modern era, you go online, and there are people saying all kinds of crazy stuff online. I don’t even know if they’re real people or who they are.” He reiterated that offensive comments on social media are a global issue, not limited to the United States.





He further highlighted the strong relationship between Washington and New Delhi, noting that President Donald Trump shares a close bond with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rubio stated, “The President loves India.





The President is a big fan of India, a big fan of Prime Minister Modi. I wouldn’t be here if the President didn’t want me to be here.” His remarks were aimed at dispelling any perception of strain in bilateral ties and reaffirming the administration’s commitment to India as a strategic partner.





Rubio’s maiden visit to India comes a little over five weeks after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Washington DC for a three‑day trip aimed at easing tensions and stabilising bilateral relations following a period of uncertainty.





His itinerary included a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra and travel to Jaipur, with the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 26 May expected to be a key highlight of his four‑day trip. The meeting is anticipated to focus on Indo‑Pacific cooperation, with India, the US, Japan, and Australia seeking to strengthen their strategic alignment in the region.





This visit also coincides with heightened speculation about US–Iran negotiations, after President Trump recently stated that an agreement had been “largely negotiated.”





Rubio’s remarks in Delhi suggest that while Washington remains engaged in delicate diplomacy with Tehran, India’s concerns remain firmly anchored in its immediate security environment vis‑à‑vis Pakistan.





Agencies







