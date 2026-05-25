



Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. His engagements will include a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House later in the evening, followed by participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meet on Tuesday.





He is also scheduled to deliver joint press statements and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Seva Teerth, underscoring the importance of Japan’s role in the strategic dialogue.





India is preparing to host the foreign ministers of the Quad nations—India, the United States, Australia, and Japan—in the national capital on 26 May. The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and is expected to deliberate on the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific as well as the growing friction points across West Asia.





This high-level diplomatic congregation reflects the Quad’s increasing relevance in shaping regional security and strategic cooperation.





At Jaishankar’s invitation, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join the discussions.





The Quad meeting will build upon the framework established during the last ministerial in Washington, DC on 1 July 2025. The ministers will exchange views on advancing cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern.





The agenda is expected to cover maritime security, freedom of navigation, and the rules-based order, while also addressing emerging challenges such as critical technology, energy resilience, and infrastructure development.





The meeting comes at a time when tensions in West Asia are influencing global energy markets, and the Indo-Pacific remains central to strategic competition. The Quad’s emphasis on a Free and Open Indo-Pacific highlights its collective resolve to counterbalance regional instability and ensure cooperative solutions to shared challenges.





ANI







