



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described India as a “great partner” while speaking to the press before boarding his plane at Homestead Air Reserve Base on 21 May 2026.





He emphasised that the United States was already in talks with India to expand energy cooperation, a subject that would feature prominently in his discussions during his forthcoming visit to New Delhi.





Rubio noted that the U.S. was producing and exporting energy at historic levels and expressed Washington’s willingness to sell as much energy as India would buy.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India from 23–26 May 2026 is set to reinforce the Quad’s role in the Indo-Pacific, with high-level meetings in New Delhi on 26 May alongside ministers from Australia and Japan.





Rubio explained that the U.S. wanted India to make American energy a larger part of its portfolio. He added that discussions were already under way to deepen cooperation and highlighted potential opportunities involving Venezuelan oil.





His remarks came in response to a question about India being affected by high energy prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global energy supplies.





The Secretary of State will be in India from 23 to 26 May, visiting Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. He underlined the importance of the trip, not only for bilateral talks but also for meetings with ministers from the Quad nations.





Rubio recalled that his first meeting as Secretary of State had been with the Quad, and expressed satisfaction that another such meeting would take place in India, with plans for a further gathering later in the year.





Rubio reiterated that India was a valued ally and partner, stressing the breadth of cooperation between the two countries. He said his visit would provide an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues, including energy security, trade and defence cooperation.





He also mentioned that Delcy Rodriguez, the acting President of Venezuela, was scheduled to visit India next week, which he saw as an additional opportunity to work with New Delhi on energy matters and beyond.





Rubio’s comments underscore Washington’s intent to strengthen its energy partnership with India at a time of global market volatility. His reference to Venezuelan oil suggests that the U.S. is exploring diverse avenues to support India’s energy needs, while simultaneously reinforcing strategic ties through multilateral platforms such as the Quad.





The visit is expected to highlight the convergence of interests between the two democracies in energy, security and regional stability.





Agencies







