



Dutch business leaders have expressed strong admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s economic growth, highlighting expanding opportunities in semiconductors, infrastructure and trade after engaging with him at the CEO Round Table on Economic Ties in The Hague.





The interaction underscored the growing depth of India–Netherlands economic relations and the wider potential for collaboration across Europe.





Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, remarked that he was deeply impressed by Modi’s energy and determination. He emphasised that India and the Netherlands hold significant opportunities to strengthen their economic partnership. Siemons noted that what resonated most was Modi’s assertion that “the best is yet to come,” reflecting optimism about India’s trajectory.





Christophe Fouquet, President and CEO of ASML, drew attention to the strategic partnership signed between ASML and TATA Electronics, which he described as a testament to India’s strong ambitions in the semiconductor sector under Modi’s leadership. Fouquet recalled being impressed by India’s plans during the Semicon India event last year, observing that the agreement reflects India’s determination to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem.





Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, welcomed India’s economic growth ambitions and stressed the importance of concluding an India–European Union trade agreement. He explained that his company is making progress on commitments discussed with PM Modi last year, including shipbuilding, container manufacturing and the establishment of training centres in India. He added that APM Terminals is also investing in new infrastructure projects within the country, signalling confidence in India’s long-term growth.





Dick Richelle, Chairman and CEO of Vopak, praised India’s transformation over the past twelve years, describing it as “fantastic” under Modi’s leadership. He highlighted opportunities for trilateral cooperation between India, the Netherlands and the European Union, particularly in infrastructure and investment. Richelle’s remarks reflected a broader European recognition of India’s economic rise and its role in global supply chains.





Addressing the CEOs Round Table, Prime Minister Modi underlined that more than 300 Dutch companies are now part of India’s growth story. He noted that the Netherlands has emerged as India’s largest investor from Europe and its second-largest trading partner. Modi emphasised that “today’s India is a symbol of scale and stability,” pointing out that India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and continues to improve ease of doing business through reforms and reduced compliance requirements.





The discussions in The Hague reinforced the strategic importance of India–Netherlands economic ties, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, shipping, infrastructure and energy. They also reflected Europe’s growing interest in India as a reliable partner in global trade and technology, with Dutch companies positioning themselves at the forefront of this expanding relationship.





ANI







