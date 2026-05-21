



Bangalore-based Aitech Innovations India Pvt. Ltd. has secured a landmark $63 million production contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to supply mission–critical avionics computing solutions for the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand fleet, announced the company.





The deal covers 156 helicopters and ensures long-term sustainment of advanced avionics systems over the next five to six years.





The agreement, announced on 19 May 2026, represents a major milestone in India’s indigenous defence aviation program. Aitech, a leading provider of rugged embedded computing solutions, will deliver the Display Mission Computer (DMC) and associated flight systems that form the backbone of the Prachand’s avionics suite.





These systems are designed to handle demanding real-time applications, advanced graphics, deterministic communications, and robust data processing essential for high-altitude combat operations.





The contract is not merely a financial transaction but the continuation of a trusted partnership between HAL and Aitech that began in 2011. At that time, HAL sought to develop a next-generation avionics architecture for its rotary-wing platforms.





Aitech was selected early in the program to design and customise a CompactPCI-based single-board computer and graphics solution specifically tailored for mission processing in helicopters. Unlike off-the-shelf products, Aitech worked closely with HAL engineers to modify and qualify a COTS-derived architecture, integrating dedicated PMC modules and avionics-specific interfaces to meet the unique requirements of the LCH.





Over the years, Aitech has provided hands-on technical support, on-site collaboration, and sustained manufacturing during flight testing and certification activities. This close cooperation has ensured that HAL’s mission and flight software development was fully supported by reliable hardware platforms.





The renewed contract underscores HAL’s confidence in Aitech’s proven expertise in avionics computing, advanced graphics processing, and deterministic connectivity, including Ethernet-based architectures.





The Display Mission Computer and Automatic Flight Control Computer together represent one of India’s most advanced helicopter electronics programs to date. Built on dual-redundant single-board computer architectures, these systems provide mission visualisation, flight control, and situational awareness in the most demanding operational environments. Their reliability is critical for the Prachand, which is uniquely capable of operating at altitudes up to 21,000 feet, far surpassing most attack helicopters worldwide.





HAL’s decision to continue with Aitech was influenced by the company’s long-term sustainment commitment. Unlike many suppliers who phase out board designs after short lifecycles, Aitech has demonstrated the ability to maintain qualified designs well beyond typical timelines.





This avoids disruptive mid-program technology migrations and ensures stability in complex aerospace programs. The contract also guarantees that HAL will have uninterrupted access to avionics systems for its expanding fleet of Prachand helicopters.





The Prachand itself has already proven its worth since entering service in 2022. Armed with a chin-mounted 20mm cannon, 70mm rockets, Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missiles, and Mistral-2 air-to-air missiles, it is a versatile platform designed for high-altitude warfare.





With HAL planning deliveries of 156 helicopters, including 90 for the Indian Army, the integration of Aitech’s avionics computing solutions will be central to the aircraft’s operational success.





This $63 million contract thus strengthens India’s defence industrial base, reinforces HAL’s commitment to indigenous capability under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and ensures that the Prachand remains technologically future-proof. By combining ruggedized computing with long-term sustainment, Aitech Innovations India has positioned itself as a key enabler of India’s most advanced combat helicopter program.





Aitech Press Release







