



India’s defence exports have surged to nearly ₹38,000 crore in 2026 and are projected to cross ₹50,000 crore soon, marking a decisive transformation into a global defence technology powerhouse, reported The New Indian Express.





Former DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy highlighted at the PanIIT Bangalore Summit that breakthroughs in missiles, radars, hypersonics, AI, and electronic warfare are driving this momentum.





India’s defence sector has entered a new phase of global competitiveness, with exports nearing ₹38,000 crore this year and expected to surpass ₹50,000 crore in the near future.





This milestone reflects the rapid evolution of the indigenous defence ecosystem, which has made significant advances in missile systems, radar technologies, electronic warfare, tanks, submarines, and AI-driven warfare capabilities. Reddy emphasised that modern warfare increasingly depends on technological innovation and surprise capabilities, areas where India has made notable progress.





Among the achievements, India has developed quick-reaction surface-to-air missile systems capable of launching within five seconds, alongside medium-range air defence systems.





The development of Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology represents a strategic leap, enabling a single missile to strike multiple targets simultaneously, thereby enhancing deterrence and operational flexibility.





On hypersonic technologies, India has successfully tested a scramjet engine for 1,200 seconds, a feat claimed to be a global first. This breakthrough paves the way for long-range hypersonic missiles, significantly extending strike capabilities. India has also developed long-range anti-ship hypersonic missiles capable of hitting targets up to 1,500 kilometres away, strengthening maritime dominance in the Indo-Pacific theatre.





Reddy noted that India’s armed forces now operate more than 2,000 indigenously developed radar systems, including the Uttam radar, which is central to modern fighter aircraft. Parallel progress is being made in artificial intelligence applications, autonomous underwater vehicles, anti-drone systems, and intelligent artillery shells, all of which are critical for future warfare scenarios.





The indigenous defence manufacturing sector crossed ₹1.54 lakh crore in 2024–25, underscoring the scale of domestic industrial capacity. Start-Ups, IITs, and private industries are playing a pivotal role in driving innovation across aerospace, drones, cyber security, and quantum communication technologies. This collaborative ecosystem is ensuring that India not only meets its own defence requirements but also becomes a reliable supplier to global partners.





The PanIIT Bangalore Summit 2026 provided a platform to showcase these achievements, reinforcing the role of India’s scientific and industrial community in nation-building. The IIT alumni network, with its global reach, is contributing to the acceleration of defence innovation, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the coming decade.





India’s trajectory in defence exports and indigenous innovation signals a strategic shift from being a major importer to becoming a net exporter of advanced military systems.





The combination of battlefield-proven systems, cutting-edge research, and industrial capacity is positioning India as a key player in the global defence market, with targets of ₹50,000 crore in exports appearing increasingly attainable.





Agencies







