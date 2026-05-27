



India has quietly joined an elite group of just seven nations to master Gallium Nitride (GaN) chip technology, a breakthrough achieved by DRDO scientists led by Dr. Meena Mishra. This milestone strengthens India’s self-reliance in advanced radar and electronic warfare systems, marking a decisive step in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





India’s achievement in developing indigenous GaN chips is a landmark in defence technology. These chips are critical for modern radar, communication, and electronic warfare systems, particularly those mounted on advanced fighter aircraft.





A not so small achievement by our scientists at DRDO was missed by headlines. India is now part of an elite cohort, only the 7th Nation to crack Gallium Nitride Chip Technology. These chips are relevant as they’re used in advanced radar and electronic warfare systems on modern… pic.twitter.com/evZz5ArDdo — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 27, 2026





Unlike traditional silicon chips, GaN semiconductors deliver superior performance at high frequencies, voltages, and temperatures, making them indispensable for next-generation military platforms.





The breakthrough was achieved by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), specifically at its Solid State Physics Laboratory in Delhi and supporting facilities in Hyderabad. The effort focused on producing GaN monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), which are tiny yet powerful chips designed to withstand extreme operational stress.





Prototype devices were built around March 2023 and rigorously tested in clean-room environments against defence performance requirements, all within domestic facilities without external technology transfer.





This success was partly driven by necessity. India had sought GaN chip technology as part of the Rafale fighter jet deal, but France refused to transfer it under the offset clause. That denial became a catalyst, motivating DRDO scientists to master the technology independently.





By doing so, India broke into a select club that includes the United States, France, Russia, Germany, South Korea, and China, now becoming the seventh nation to achieve this feat.





GaN chips are far superior to Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) semiconductors, which India had previously used in systems like the Uttam AESA radar. While GaAs is effective for moderate power applications, GaN offers higher electron mobility, enabling devices to operate at extreme temperatures—up to 1,000 degrees Celsius—and switch power hundreds of times faster than silicon.





This translates into radar systems with greater range, resolution, and efficiency, as well as electronic warfare gear capable of handling intense power loads with reduced size and weight.





The strategic implications are profound. Indigenous GaN technology will allow India to upgrade its radar systems, enhance long-range air surveillance, and integrate advanced chips into next-generation fighters and weaponry. It also ensures that India is no longer dependent on foreign suppliers for a technology that is central to modern combat effectiveness.





This achievement strengthens India’s deterrence posture and operational readiness, while aligning perfectly with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Dr. Meena Mishra’s role in this success has been highlighted, with her contributions at the Solid State Physics Laboratory proving pivotal. Her leadership underscores the importance of Indian scientists in driving technological sovereignty, ensuring that India can compete with global powers in cutting-edge defence electronics.





India’s entry into the GaN technology club is not just a scientific milestone but a strategic victory. It represents resilience in the face of denial, innovation under pressure, and a clear path towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies. With this achievement, India has positioned itself firmly among the world’s leaders in advanced semiconductor development for military applications.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







