

India is accelerating its indigenous counter-drone capabilities as low-cost unmanned aerial vehicles, swarm drones and first-person-view attack platforms increasingly reshape the battlefield from Ukraine to West Asia.

At the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj, Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies unveiled a new integrated Counter Unmanned Aerial System designed to tackle evolving drone warfare threats through artificial intelligence-enabled tracking, layered jamming and kinetic interception.





The system is being projected as a major step under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, particularly as security agencies face mounting concerns over drone-based surveillance, border infiltration, smuggling operations and swarm attacks targeting military infrastructure.





The growing use of inexpensive drones in conflicts worldwide has exposed vulnerabilities in traditional air defence systems. Small unmanned aerial vehicles can conduct reconnaissance, artillery correction, Kamikaze strikes and coordinated swarm attacks while flying below the radar envelope of conventional systems.





For India, the threat has become particularly acute along sensitive border regions, where drones have increasingly been used for cross-border smuggling of narcotics, weapons and ammunition. Military planners are also preparing for future battlefields where autonomous drones and AI-enabled unmanned systems could play a central role in surveillance and combat operations.





Against this backdrop, layered anti-drone systems capable of identifying, tracking and neutralising multiple aerial threats simultaneously are becoming a strategic necessity.





The newly unveiled platform combines both soft kill and hard kill capabilities in a multi-layered architecture designed to counter different types of unmanned threats. The modular system can operate in vehicle-mounted, man-portable and fixed-site configurations depending on mission requirements.





According to the company, the system offers wideband coverage from 70 MHz to 12 GHz, enabling it to detect and disrupt multiple drone communication channels. Its architecture includes an RF-based drone detector that scans frequencies between 70 MHz and 12 GHz to identify drone communication signals and reportedly track more than 100 drones simultaneously, allowing operators to detect hostile drones even before they become visually identifiable.





The system also incorporates video-based drone identification and tracking using day and night cameras mounted on an automatic servo-based positioning platform. This enables operators to capture and track drone movement at ranges of up to 3 km. An indigenous X-band 3D radar has been integrated to detect low radar cross-section drones and autonomous UAVs, with officials stating it can detect smaller aerial targets at ranges between 15 and 20 km while providing precise azimuth and elevation data.





At the core of the system lies an AI-enabled Data Fusion and Command Centre that integrates radar feeds, RF signatures and visual tracking inputs.





The command hub uses AI-based algorithms for threat classification, target tracking, sensor fusion, map-based monitoring and automated engagement prioritisation, enabling faster response times during swarm attacks involving multiple drones approaching simultaneously from different directions.





For neutralisation, the system includes multi-band RF jammers capable of disrupting ISM bands, GPS navigation signals and mobile communication networks used by hostile drones. These soft kill measures are intended to disable or disorient drones without physically destroying them.





For direct interception, the platform also includes hard kill options involving kinetic neutralisation systems. These comprise remotely controlled weapon stations equipped with 12.7 mm and 7.62 mm guns capable of automatically aligning and firing at aerial targets. The platform can also integrate air defence guns and kamikaze interceptors, while net-based drone capture mechanisms may be deployed for certain operational scenarios.





The company emphasised that the system was developed under the Indigenous Design, Development and Manufacturing framework, allowing India to retain full intellectual property ownership while reducing dependence on imported counter-drone technologies.





Zen Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri noted that recent battlefield developments had shown how rapidly drone warfare was transforming military operations. He warned that countries unable to adapt to the changing nature of warfare would remain vulnerable to emerging unmanned threats.





The unveiling of this system underscores India’s determination to strengthen its defence preparedness and secure its borders against the rising menace of drone warfare.





Agencies







