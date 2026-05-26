



India has formally launched a ₹65,000 crore “Super Sukhoi” upgrade program, with the latest step being a Request for Proposal to equip the Su‑30MKI fleet with advanced anti‑jamming, anti‑spoofing multi‑constellation GPS antennas, reported Times Now.





This will ensure resilient navigation even in hostile electronic warfare environments, drawing simultaneously from NaVIC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and GAGAN.





The Ministry of Defence has invited bids exclusively from Indian firms for the supply and installation of these antenna systems. The Directorate of Projects, Su‑30, acting on behalf of the President of India, has stipulated that bidders must be technically sound and financially capable Indigenous Original Equipment Manufacturers or suppliers.





If the bidder is not the OEM, a certificate of agreement with the OEM for sourcing equipment and spares is mandatory. This restriction to domestic firms reflects the government’s broader Defence Acquisition Procedure framework, which reserves an increasing number of categories for Indian manufacturers to reduce import dependency.





The Indian Air Force currently operates about 260 Su‑30MKI fighters, most of which were assembled domestically by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under licence from Russia’s Sukhoi Design Bureau.





These aircraft form the backbone of the combat fleet, and their survivability in contested skies is critical. Jamming, where signals are blocked or overpowered, and spoofing, where false signals are fed to mislead receivers, are standard tools of electronic warfare.





The new antenna is designed to counter both threats by drawing from multiple satellite constellations simultaneously, making it exceptionally difficult for adversaries to blind or mislead the aircraft.





The system will be compatible with India’s own NaVIC regional navigation system, developed by ISRO, which provides precise positioning within India and up to 1,500 km beyond. Unlike foreign systems such as GPS, which could be restricted during crises, NaVIC guarantees sovereign control and uninterrupted access.





It will also integrate with GAGAN, the GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation system jointly implemented by ISRO and the Airports Authority of India, which enhances accuracy and integrity for operations in Indian airspace and is interoperable with international augmentation systems like WAAS and EGNOS.





Technical specifications are demanding. The antenna must function across the full flight envelope of the Su‑30MKI, operating at altitudes up to 21 kilometres, speeds up to Mach 1.5, and accelerations ranging from ‑2g to 9g.





It is required to suppress single jamming sources by up to 85 decibels and multiple simultaneous interference sources by up to 80 decibels, figures that match the upper range of current military‑grade anti‑jam technology. This resilience will ensure reliable positioning data even under heavy electronic attack.





The RFP mandates delivery of 300 antenna systems, along with 50 field‑level testers and 10 base‑level testers. Certification trials will be conducted on two aircraft before full installation across the fleet. Structured training for IAF personnel will be provided at the 9 TETTRA School, the service’s advanced technical and avionics training establishment.





The entire project is to be completed within 24 months of contract signing. Bids must be submitted online by 22 June 2026, with the technical bid opening scheduled for the following day.





This upgrade is part of the wider “Super Sukhoi” modernisation program, which also includes the indigenous Gallium Nitride‑based Virupaksha AESA radar, a new electronic warfare suite, and self‑protection jammer pods.





Together, these upgrades will transform the Su‑30MKI into a platform capable of thriving in future network‑centric battlefields, ensuring its relevance well into the 2050s. The push to indigenise critical avionics and navigation systems also reflects India’s strategic intent to reduce reliance on Russian‑origin equipment and build a robust domestic defence industrial base.





Times Now











