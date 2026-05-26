



The Indian Army has taken a decisive step in enhancing the lethality of its artillery arm by equipping the 105 mm Indian Field Gun, the backbone of the Regiment of Artillery, with automatic aiming capability, reported TOI.





This modification is part of the broader modernisation drive undertaken by the armed forces to improve battlefield effectiveness. Traditionally, gunners had to manually turn dials to align the weapon on target, but the new system allows the process to be executed via computer.





This means firing solutions can be calculated automatically, and the aim adjusted digitally, reducing human error and speeding up engagement. Similar technology is already in use with the FH-77B Bofors gun, the K-9 Vajra, and the M-777 howitzer, all of which are laid on target through computerised systems.





According to sources within the Army, the automatic gun-laying technology will significantly improve the effectiveness of the Indian Field Gun. Faster engagement times will increase the rate of fire, while improved accuracy will ensure that fire missions are executed with greater precision.





For troops in combat, this translates into more reliable artillery support and quicker responses to dynamic battlefield conditions. The auto-laying system replaces manual cranks with motorised drives integrated into digital fire-control systems, reducing target acquisition and re-laying time.





This is particularly valuable in high-angle mountain warfare, where precision is critical, and survivability depends on the ability to conduct rapid “shoot and scoot” operations. Crews will now be able to fire and relocate swiftly, minimising exposure to counter-battery fire.





The modification of the Indian Field Gun was carried out internally at the 506 Army Base Workshop, underscoring the Army’s emphasis on indigenous innovation and self-reliance.





This upgrade reflects the broader Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan, a massive recalibration drive formulated after the Kargil War. Under this plan, the Army aims to transition its gun artillery regiments from the 105 mm calibre to the more powerful 155 mm standard. In recent years, the Army has inducted several advanced systems, including the indigenous Dhanush howitzer, the BAe Systems M-777 lightweight howitzer, and the South Korean K-9 Vajra self-propelled gun.





Additionally, 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGS) have been ordered, all of which fire the 155 mm artillery shell. This shift to a common calibre enhances interoperability, logistics efficiency, and firepower consistency across artillery units.





The introduction of automatic aiming capability in the Indian Field Gun represents a bridging step between legacy systems and modern platforms. While the Army moves towards a 155 mm-centric artillery force, upgrading existing 105 mm guns ensures that they remain relevant and effective in the interim.





The combination of digital fire-control systems, faster deployment, and improved accuracy makes these guns more lethal and responsive, providing commanders with versatile tools for diverse combat scenarios. It also highlights the Army’s pragmatic approach of modernising proven platforms while simultaneously inducting new-generation systems.





This development is part of a larger trajectory in Indian artillery modernisation, which includes precision-guided munitions, advanced rocket systems, and loitering munitions.





Together, these initiatives are reshaping the Regiment of Artillery into a technologically advanced force capable of delivering decisive firepower in modern warfare.





The automatic aiming upgrade of the Indian Field Gun is therefore not just a technical improvement but a strategic enhancement, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to agility, accuracy, and indigenous innovation.





TOI







