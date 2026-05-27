



The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), famed for its dazzling aerial manoeuvres, marked its 30th anniversary on 26 May 2026 at Air Force Station Bidar in Karnataka.





The team, flying its distinctive red-and-white Hawk MK-132 jets, has become a symbol of precision and excellence in the skies since its inception in 1996.





Over the past three decades, SKAT has enthralled audiences with more than 800 breathtaking displays across India and abroad, including at prestigious events such as Aero India and Air Force Day.





The Indian Air Force highlighted the milestone with a message celebrating “30 years of precision, passion and pride,” noting that SKAT embodies its motto Sadaiva Sarvottam — “Always the Best.” The force also shared a commemorative video describing the team as “ambassadors of the Indian Air Force,” underlining their role in showcasing professionalism, teamwork, and the spirit of the service.





Earlier this month, on 11 May, the team performed over Somnath in Gujarat during the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, which marked 75 years since the inauguration of the rebuilt temple by President Rajendra Prasad.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, witnessed the display. Using indigenous smoke pods, the jets painted the sky with saffron, white, and green trails to form the tricolour, adding a patriotic flourish to the occasion.





The Surya Kiran team has also been part of several historic displays in recent years. On 23 April 2025, its Hawk MK-132 jets performed over Patna to mark Shaurya Diwas, commemorating the valour of Veer Kunwar Singh during the First War of Independence in 1857.





This was the first time SKAT performed in Bihar’s capital, painting the skies red over the banks of the Ganga River. Just days earlier, on 19–20 April 2025, the team had showcased its skills at the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi.





Internationally, SKAT has represented India in countries including China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, strengthening the Air Force’s image abroad. Their performances have consistently demonstrated the highest standards of aerobatic flying, inspiring generations of aviation enthusiasts and symbolising the pride of the nation.





The 30th anniversary celebrations reaffirm SKAT’s legacy as one of the world’s premier aerobatic teams, continuing to inspire with unmatched professionalism and artistry in the skies.





PTI







