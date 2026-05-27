



A draft peace framework between the United States and Iran proposes lifting the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and a phased American troop pullback, with Iran pledging to restore commercial shipping within 30 days.





The deal, if finalised within 60 days, could be formalised through a binding UN Security Council resolution, though Tehran insists on “tangible verification” before implementation.





Reports from Iranian state media indicate that the memorandum of understanding outlines a multi-layered peace process aimed at winding down hostilities and stabilising the Gulf region.





The framework would see Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels of commercial shipping within a month, coordinated jointly with Oman. However, military vessels are excluded from this arrangement, underscoring the cautious nature of the proposal.





In return, the United States has agreed in principle to withdraw military forces from Iran’s surrounding environment. The specifics of whether this applies to regional deployments or permanent bases remain subject to negotiation.





Crucially, Washington would lift the naval blockade that has crippled Iran’s economy and disrupted global energy flows. If ratified, the agreement would be enshrined in international law through a UN Security Council resolution within 60 days.





The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for nearly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG supplies, has been paralysed by months of conflict. The closure has triggered spikes in crude prices and disrupted fertiliser distribution, threatening global food security.





News of the draft framework has already eased market anxieties, with US crude prices dipping below $89 per barrel amid hopes of restored supply stability.





President Donald Trump has convened senior officials to finalise the proposal, viewing it as a potential political victory ahead of midterm elections. While he projects confidence, critics warn that the deal could embolden Iran’s hardline leadership.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the confrontation as an “economic war,” accusing Washington of targeting the livelihoods of ordinary Iranians. The IRGC has echoed this sentiment, claiming direct warfare is unlikely due to perceived American weakness, though it remains prepared to defend Iranian territory.





Despite the fragile progress, regional instability persists. Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley have caused significant casualties, including the killing of a senior Hamas leader in Gaza. These developments highlight that the US-Iran framework does not address broader Middle Eastern conflicts, leaving the security environment volatile.





Iranian officials emphasise that the framework is preliminary and unofficial. Tehran has made clear that no commitments will be enacted without tangible verification of US actions.





Negotiators are reportedly refining a comprehensive 14-point understanding designed to cease hostilities and unblock maritime trade routes. This framework builds on earlier discussions around the Islamabad memorandum but remains incomplete.





Meanwhile, the IRGC reported that 23 vessels successfully traversed the Strait of Hormuz under its coordination in the past 24 hours, signalling Iran’s capacity to manage maritime traffic even amid ongoing disputes. The proposal for joint oversight with Oman reflects an attempt to reassure the international community of safe passage through the waterway.





The urgency of these negotiations is underscored by mounting domestic and global pressures. For Iran, the blockade has strangled its economy, while for the US, energy disruptions have fuelled inflation and political discontent. The draft framework, though fragile, offers a rare window for de-escalation and potential long-term settlement.





ANI







