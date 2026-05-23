



Iran has destroyed at least 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones since the war began, with losses possibly reaching 30 units, amounting to nearly $1 billion and wiping out almost 20 percent of the Pentagon’s pre-war inventory.





These losses represent a major blow to US drone warfare strategy, given that the Reaper is no longer in production and viable replacements are scarce.





Iran has inflicted heavy damage on the US drone fleet, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the matter. The destruction of more than two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones marks one of the most significant setbacks for American forces since hostilities erupted on 28 February.





The drones were lost through a combination of Iranian air defence fire, missile strikes on bases, and operational accidents. The scale of the losses underscores the vulnerability of unmanned systems in contested airspace.





Each MQ-9 Reaper, manufactured by General Atomics, costs around $30 million. Equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and capable of carrying Hellfire missiles and JDAM-guided bombs, the Reaper has been a cornerstone of US surveillance and precision strike operations.





However, the cumulative losses of nearly $1 billion are particularly damaging because the Reaper is no longer being produced for US forces. This complicates replacement efforts, leaving the Pentagon with limited alternatives such as the jet-powered Avenger drone, of which only around 10 units were ever built.





Reports indicate that many of the drones were shot down while operating over hostile Iranian territory, while others were destroyed on the ground during missile attacks. Despite extensive US and Israeli strikes aimed at weakening Iran’s air defence network, large parts of Iranian airspace remain highly dangerous for unmanned operations.





Analysts argue that the losses highlight the limitations of remote warfare. Becca Wasser, a defence analyst at Bloomberg Economics, noted that while MQ-9s are uncrewed and theoretically attritable, they are too expensive and too few to be considered expendable.





The losses form part of broader military costs suffered by the US and Israel since the conflict escalated. A Congressional Research Service report confirmed the destruction of at least 24 Reaper drones, alongside other aircraft losses including four F-15E Strike Eagles, one F-35A Lightning-II, one A-10 Thunderbolt-II, seven KC-135 Stratotankers, one E-3 Sentry AWACS, two MC-130J Commando II aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, and one MQ-4C Triton drone.





The war has also consumed large numbers of expensive precision weapons such as Tomahawk cruise missiles and JASSM-ER long-range missiles, further straining US military resources.





The conflict triggered weeks of intense fighting between Iran, the US, and Israel before a fragile ceasefire came into effect on 8 April. Despite the truce, occasional strikes and hostile rhetoric have continued, keeping tensions high across the region.





US President Donald Trump recently described ongoing negotiations as being “on the borderline” between a diplomatic agreement and renewed escalation.





Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Washington is considering renaming the conflict “Operation Sledgehammer” if talks collapse and military operations resume.





The destruction of the Reaper fleet raises serious questions about the sustainability of drone-heavy warfare in contested environments. With no active production line and limited alternatives, the Pentagon faces a significant challenge in maintaining its unmanned aerial capabilities.





The losses also highlight Iran’s resilience and ability to impose operational costs on US forces, reshaping the strategic balance in West Asia.





Agencies







