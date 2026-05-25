



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the strengthening strategic momentum between Washington and New Delhi during his address at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building in New Delhi.





He highlighted the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, describing it as a relationship that has endured across administrations.





Rubio emphasised that the connection between leaders is vital, noting that both Modi and Trump are serious figures focused on long-term outcomes rather than short-term gains.





Earlier in the day, Rubio held a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, which lasted for more than an hour. During this engagement, he extended an official invitation to Modi to visit the White House on behalf of President Trump.





Following the meeting, Modi shared details on social media, stating that their discussions centred on key aspects of regional and global security. This meeting was seen as a significant step in consolidating the bilateral partnership.





Rubio’s visit to India marks his first since assuming office last year. He arrived in Kolkata early in the morning to begin his four-day tour, which includes stops in Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. Before travelling to the capital, he visited the Mother House, the global headquarters of Saint Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, underscoring the cultural and humanitarian dimension of his itinerary.





On Sunday, Rubio is scheduled to hold formal talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. His programme also includes participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, alongside visits to historic cities such as Agra and Jaipur.





This packed schedule reflects the strategic importance of his trip, which he had earlier described as crucial, stating that India is a great ally and partner with whom the US does significant work.





The ongoing visit is expected to feature discussions on pressing global issues, including the escalating US-Iran war and its economic repercussions, particularly on global energy supplies. Trade tensions are also on the agenda, with India having faced tariffs imposed by the US.





These dialogues are anticipated to serve as a mechanism to restore and strengthen the strategic partnership, ensuring that both nations remain aligned on critical matters.





Rubio’s remarks and engagements during this visit highlight the personal commitment of both President Trump and Prime Minister Modi to advancing bilateral ties. Their shared vision for long-term cooperation is seen as a cornerstone for ensuring stability and progress in the partnership, particularly in the context of regional security and economic challenges.





ANI







