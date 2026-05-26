



Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed that China will always prioritise its relationship with Pakistan, calling the partnership “unbreakable” and pledging support for Islamabad’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Beijing.





The talks also highlighted Pakistan’s mediation role in the Iran war and the signing of major economic agreements worth over $7 billion.





Xi Jinping met Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 25 May 2026, underscoring that China’s commitment to Pakistan remains unchanged regardless of shifts in the global political landscape.





He described Pakistan as an “iron brother” and emphasised that the two countries have understood, trusted, and supported each other for decades, forging a traditional friendship that Beijing considers unbreakable.





Xi reiterated that China would continue to prioritise Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.





The Chinese leader praised Pakistan’s initiative in mediating between the United States and Iran, noting Islamabad’s constructive role in efforts to restore peace in the Middle East.





He stressed that both sides should maintain close communication and coordination, jointly oppose unilateralism, and reject Cold War-style thinking in global affairs. Xi also assured Pakistan of China’s support in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.





Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir, expressed gratitude for China’s backing and highlighted that the world was passing through a critical moment.





He said Pakistan was committed to supporting peace efforts and had played a sincere role in mediating between Washington and Tehran.





Munir’s presence was significant, given his central role in hosting direct US-Iran talks in April, which, despite failing to reach a final agreement, marked the only face-to-face negotiations since the outbreak of hostilities.





The visit also carried strong economic dimensions. Sharif’s four-day trip began in Hangzhou before moving to Beijing, where he held talks with Premier Li Qiang and other senior officials.





During the engagements, Pakistan and China signed agreements and memorandums of understanding worth over $7 billion, covering sectors such as trade, investment, agriculture, IT, mining, and special economic zones.





Sharif also met leading Chinese investors and CEOs to explore further opportunities for investment in Pakistan. The visit coincided with commemorations of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reinforcing the depth of their strategic partnership.





China’s role in the Iran war has been more discreet compared to Pakistan’s direct mediation, focusing on arranging phone calls and meetings with Gulf officials.





However, Xi’s remarks in Beijing signalled Beijing’s willingness to work closely with Islamabad to contribute to early peace and stability in the Middle East.





This alignment reflects the broader geopolitical convergence between the two nations, with Pakistan acting as a frontline mediator and China providing diplomatic and economic support.





The symbolism of the meeting was further reinforced by Sharif’s ceremonial engagements, including laying a floral wreath at Tiananmen Square’s Monument to the People’s Heroes.





These gestures highlighted the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the two nations, which continue to deepen amid regional instability and global uncertainty.





Agencies







