



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio. The couple was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during their tour of the monument, which remains one of the most recognisable landmarks in the world and a magnet for visiting dignitaries.





The Taj Mahal, celebrated as one of the seven wonders of the world, has long been a stop for global leaders on official visits to India. Just last year, US Vice President JD Vance toured the site with his wife Usha Vance and their children Vivek, Mirabel and Ewan.





The monument has also welcomed former US President Donald Trump, who visited with First Lady Melania Trump during his first term. Trump described the Taj Mahal as a symbol of India’s cultural richness, remarking that it “inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture.”









According to the official Taj Mahal website, the monument is regarded as the finest example of Mughal architecture, blending Persian, Indian and Islamic design traditions. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, it has been described as “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage.”





Rubio’s stop in Agra forms part of his four-day visit to India, which has combined cultural outreach with high-level diplomacy. He began his trip at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He later held delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.





The visit is strategically timed ahead of the Quad Summit scheduled for Tuesday in New Delhi. India is preparing to host the foreign ministers of the Quad nations—India, the United States, Australia and Japan—under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.





The meeting will deliberate on the evolving security dynamics of the Indo-Pacific and address friction points across West Asia, underscoring the importance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in shaping regional stability.





ANI







