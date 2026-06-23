



The Central Industrial Security Force is intensifying its preparedness against modern hybrid threats. Director General Praveer Ranjan underscored the force’s readiness to counter cyber attacks, digital sabotage, and drone incursions, reflecting the evolving nature of national security challenges.





His remarks came during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new CISF headquarters at the CGO complex on Lodhi Road, officiated by Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar.





Ranjan highlighted that the CISF has been entrusted with new responsibilities by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Among the most significant is its designation as a Recognised Security Organisation under the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code.





This authorisation allows the CISF to conduct security audits and assessments of major ports, thereby strengthening India’s maritime security architecture and contributing to the protection of the Blue Economy.





The DG also noted that the CISF has assumed responsibility for managing high-security correctional facilities in Jammu & Kashmir. This expansion of its mandate underscores the force’s growing role in internal security management, extending beyond its traditional remit of industrial and aviation security.





The CISF’s evolving responsibilities reflect the broader transformation of India’s security landscape. With cyber warfare, drone technology, and digital sabotage emerging as critical threats, the force is adapting its operational doctrine to meet these challenges. The integration of advanced surveillance systems, cyber defence protocols, and counter-drone technologies is becoming central to its strategy.





India’s Blue Economy, which encompasses maritime trade, port infrastructure, and offshore energy, is increasingly vulnerable to cyber and drone-related risks. By taking on the role of a Recognised Security Organisation, the CISF is positioned to safeguard critical maritime assets, ensuring resilience against both conventional and asymmetric threats.





The force’s involvement in correctional facility management in Jammu & Kashmir also signals a strategic shift. These facilities are often targeted by hostile elements, and CISF’s deployment ensures robust security measures, combining physical fortification with advanced monitoring systems.





The laying of the foundation stone for the new CISF headquarters symbolises not only infrastructural expansion but also institutional modernisation. It represents the force’s commitment to evolving in tandem with the complex security environment of the 21st century.





Agencies







