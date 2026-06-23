



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to make her first official visit to India from 1–3 July 2026, with the summit now most likely to be held in New Delhi due to logistical constraints, despite earlier discussions about Guwahati.





The visit will feature high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by a large Japanese business delegation, and will focus on strengthening economic, technological, and security cooperation.





Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to arrive in India next month for her inaugural official visit since assuming office in late 2025. The visit is planned between 1 and 3 July. Initially, Guwahati in Assam was considered as a possible venue, but sources have confirmed that logistical challenges and her tight domestic schedule make New Delhi the more feasible location.





Officials explained that the narrow window between her arrival and departure, combined with the complexities of arranging a summit outside the capital, led to the decision to hold the meetings in Delhi. This arrangement also allows both sides to incorporate programming elements designed to strengthen bilateral ties.





Last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had publicly stated that there was a possibility of the Japanese Prime Minister visiting Guwahati on 1 July to hold summit-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He reiterated this possibility in a post on X, highlighting Guwahati’s potential role in hosting the summit. Japanese media, including Nikkei, had also reported that Takaichi might travel to Assam, accompanied by representatives from more than 50 Japanese companies and organisations.





Reports from NHK indicate that during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the two leaders are expected to discuss concrete measures for cooperation in diverse fields, including security and the economy.





These discussions will build upon the Japan-India joint vision for the next decade, which was announced during Modi’s visit to Japan last year.





The agenda is likely to include collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automobiles, defence, and supply-chain resilience, reflecting shared concerns over Indo-Pacific stability.





The visit comes shortly after Modi and Takaichi met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France earlier this month. Modi emphasised that India and Japan will continue to deepen ties across multiple sectors, with trade and investment remaining priority areas. Japan remains one of India’s most significant development partners, with investments in high-speed rail, infrastructure, and manufacturing.





Sanae Takaichi, a protégé of the late Shinzo Abe, is Japan’s first woman Prime Minister. Her leadership carries symbolic continuity, as Abe himself was scheduled to visit Guwahati in December 2019 for summit talks with Modi, but his trip was postponed. Takaichi’s visit thus represents both a strategic and symbolic milestone in India-Japan relations.





ANI







