



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar begins a four-day visit to Mongolia and South Korea from 22 to 25 June 2026, with meetings scheduled with his counterparts and leadership in both nations.





His agenda includes strengthening strategic partnerships, reviewing bilateral projects, and delivering a keynote address at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.





EAM Jaishankar’s visit commences in Mongolia on 22 and 23 June, where he will meet President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and hold formal discussions with Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh. The talks will focus on advancing the Mongolia–India Strategic Partnership, reviewing cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges, and addressing regional and international issues.





India’s $1.7 billion Line of Credit-backed oil refinery project in Mongolia, expected to be operational by 2028, will be a central theme, as it represents a milestone in Mongolia’s pursuit of energy independence and India’s role as a trusted development partner.





Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia date back to 1955, with embassies established in New Delhi in 1956 and Ulaanbaatar in 1971. Over the decades, ties have expanded across education, technology, defence, and cultural exchanges. Jaishankar’s visit builds on these foundations, reinforcing India’s role as Mongolia’s “third neighbour” and a strategic partner in balancing regional dynamics.





On 24 and 25 June, Jaishankar will travel to South Korea, where he will meet Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and other senior leaders. The discussions will centre on enhancing the India–ROK Special Strategic Partnership, particularly in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, defence production, and critical mineral supply chains.





The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Lee Jae-myung at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across futuristic industries.





Jaishankar will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on 25 June. His address is expected to highlight India’s vision for regional stability, maritime security, and multilateral cooperation in Asia.





The Jeju Forum, a premier platform for dialogue on peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific, will provide India an opportunity to articulate its role in shaping global governance and fostering inclusive growth.





South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung visited India earlier in April 2026, where he and Prime Minister Modi agreed on a Joint Strategic Vision for 2026–2030 to add further content to the bilateral partnership.





This framework aims to deepen collaboration in trade, technology, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. Jaishankar’s visit will serve to operationalise this vision and ensure continuity in high-level engagement.





The timing of Jaishankar’s tour underscores India’s proactive diplomacy in East Asia, balancing its strategic interests with Mongolia’s energy independence goals and South Korea’s technological ambitions.





It also reflects India’s broader foreign policy of strengthening partnerships with like-minded democracies to address global challenges, from supply chain resilience to maritime security.





ANI







