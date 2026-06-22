



India’s naval modernisation has taken another decisive step forward with the commissioning of three frontline platforms in Kolkata on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the ceremony, formally inducting INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray into service.





The event was marked by the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who emphasised that India’s warship‑building capability is now gaining new speed in modern technology, self‑reliance and self‑confidence.





Admiral Swaminathan highlighted that the tri‑commissioning demonstrates the Navy’s growing strength and its ability to protect India’s maritime interests with greater power and effectiveness. He noted that this commissioning comes just 17 months after Independent India’s first tri‑commissioning in Mumbai, underscoring the rapid pace at which indigenous shipbuilding is advancing.





INS Dunagiri, a Project 17A advanced stealth frigate, represents a new generation of warships equipped with cutting‑edge sensors, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and medium‑range air defence systems. Its design incorporates stealth features and network‑centric warfare capabilities, making it a formidable asset for blue‑water operations in the Indo‑Pacific.





INS Sanshodhak, a large survey vessel, has been designed to conduct hydrographic surveys and seabed mapping. It will play a crucial role in enhancing maritime domain awareness, supporting navigation safety, and contributing to India’s strategic oceanographic research. Its advanced equipment allows for both coastal and deep‑water operations.





INS Agray, an anti‑submarine warfare shallow water craft, is tailored for coastal defence. Armed with torpedoes, rocket launchers and sonar systems, it is intended to detect, track and neutralise hostile submarines operating in littoral waters. Its induction strengthens India’s layered anti‑submarine warfare capability at a time when undersea threats are becoming more complex.





The CNS extended his congratulations to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, industry partners and the network of over 200 micro, small and medium enterprises whose contributions made the tri‑commissioning possible.





He stressed that the achievement reflects the synergy between the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and India’s growing defence industrial base.





The commissioning of these three platforms is not only a milestone in fleet expansion but also a symbol of India’s determination to achieve self‑reliance in defence manufacturing.





It highlights the nation’s ability to design, construct and deliver sophisticated naval assets domestically, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy.





The tri‑commissioning in Kolkata thus stands as a powerful statement of India’s naval resurgence, technological progress and industrial confidence. It signals that the country is accelerating towards its long‑term vision of a 200‑ship Navy by 2035, capable of safeguarding national interests and projecting power across the Indian Ocean Region.





ANI







