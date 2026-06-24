



India has once again underlined that its energy security policy is firmly anchored in national interest, with affordability and diversification of sources at the heart of its strategy.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the government’s approach is designed to provide reliable energy to 1.4 billion citizens, irrespective of external pressures or sanctions regimes. He reiterated that India’s procurement decisions are guided by economic imperatives rather than political alignments.





The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy flows, remains a focal point of concern amid ongoing instability in West Asia. Jaiswal confirmed that maritime traffic has resumed following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on 17 June. Since then, at least 11 India-bound vessels have successfully transited the chokepoint, including three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers each carrying 285,000 metric tons of crude oil.





Other vessels included a foreign-flagged LPG carrier, a foreign crude oil tanker, and six bulk carriers transporting fertiliser cargo. He added that 10 Indian-flagged vessels previously stranded have begun moving, with expectations that the remaining ships will clear the passage soon.





The timing of these developments coincides with the BRICS National Security Advisor meeting in New Delhi. India’s NSA held discussions with his Iranian counterpart, reviewing the volatile situation in West Asia and reaffirming cooperation under the BRICS framework.





The talks also covered bilateral ties, particularly the strategically significant Chabahar Port, which remains central to India’s connectivity and trade ambitions in the region.





India’s balancing act was further highlighted in its response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Following an urgent appeal from the Palestinian Ambassador regarding the collapse of medical infrastructure, Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s longstanding commitment to Palestine. He noted that India has consistently supported Palestine through bilateral projects and contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).





This year, India pledged an annual contribution of USD 5 million, with the first tranche of USD 2.5 million already announced. Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, had earlier emphasised this commitment at the UNSC, underscoring India’s enduring partnership with Palestine.





India’s dual-track policy is evident: securing affordable energy supplies to sustain domestic growth while simultaneously upholding humanitarian responsibilities abroad. The MEA’s remarks illustrate the delicate balance between safeguarding national economic interests and maintaining India’s role as a responsible global actor.





By diversifying energy sources and reinforcing ties with partners such as Iran, India is ensuring resilience against external shocks. At the same time, its continued support for Palestine demonstrates that humanitarian solidarity remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy.





ANI







