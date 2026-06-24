XDLINX builds software-defined satellites, where one base design can be configured for different missions, from imaging to communications to navigation



y India Today. XDLINX Space Labs, a Hyderabad-based start-up, is set to launch a self-funded imaging satellite in late 2026, marking a bold step in India’s private space sector, according to a report





The mission will showcase its software-defined satellite technology, capable of switching roles between imaging, communications, and navigation, with a second collaborative mission planned for early 2027.





XDLINX Space Labs has announced that it will fly a largely self-funded imaging satellite in the last quarter of 2026. This decision reflects the company’s determination to prove its technology in orbit without waiting for external customers.





The satellite will carry an optical payload, essentially a camera that captures images of Earth in visible light from hundreds of kilometres above.





The purpose of this mission is to qualify the company’s capability in space. Engineers often stress that while designs may appear flawless on the ground, true validation only comes once the system has operated successfully in orbit. By funding the mission itself, XDLINX is backing its own technology and demonstrating confidence in its platform.





The satellite is intended to launch aboard ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which is designed to carry compact satellites into low Earth orbit. XDLINX has applied for a launch slot, though the final manifest will be determined by the launch provider.





What sets XDLINX apart is its focus on software-defined satellites. Unlike traditional satellites that are hard-coded for a single mission, these platforms can be reconfigured through software to perform different tasks. This flexibility allows one base design to be adapted for imaging, communications, or navigation, reducing costs and development time. It is an approach already adopted by major global manufacturers but remains rare among Indian firms.





The company has demonstrated speed in execution. Its first satellite, Janus-1, was built in just ten months, a fraction of the usual timeline, and was successfully launched on ISRO’s SSLV. This rapid development cycle underscores XDLINX’s ability to deliver missions quickly.





Another innovation is the use of edge computing onboard its satellites. Instead of transmitting every captured image to Earth, the satellite filters data in orbit, sending down only useful frames. This reduces bandwidth usage and power consumption, avoiding the inefficiency of transmitting repetitive or irrelevant imagery.





The second mission is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. Unlike the self-funded 2026 flight, this will be a collaborative launch, with XDLINX carrying payloads from partner companies. The mission is contingent on rocket availability but highlights the company’s ambition to conduct two missions within eighteen months.





Beyond these missions, XDLINX has been expanding its infrastructure and partnerships. In May 2026, it inaugurated its Advanced Space Systems Integration and Testing Lab in Hyderabad, attended by ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan.





he facility includes precision optical benches, an Attitude Determination and Control System lab, and a high-grade clean-room for satellite assembly. This lab strengthens India’s sovereign satellite infrastructure and aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which calls for 75% indigenous subsystems in missions.





XDLINX is also finalising the Elevation-1 project, featuring a miniaturised space-grade E-band payload for high-speed communications. Additionally, it is preparing a 190 kg-class satellite with multi-spectral optical and Synthetic Aperture Radar payloads, scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX Transporter mission in late 2026. These projects demonstrate the company’s growing role in international collaborations and advanced payload integration.





The company’s strategy is to commoditise deep space technology by offering ready-to-launch satellite platforms. It has already developed multiple bus platforms and is contracted to deliver a sovereign constellation of 15 satellites within two years. Partnerships with Japan’s BULL Co., Ltd. and Sisir Radar further highlight its ambition to pioneer sustainable operations and private L-Band SAR satellites.





By funding its own missions and building reconfigurable satellites, XDLINX is positioning itself as a key player in India’s evolving private space ecosystem. Its approach reflects confidence, innovation, and a determination to move quickly in a sector traditionally dominated by long timelines and government-led initiatives.





Agencies







